Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is set to make his exhibition season debut against the Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Falcons tried to add some depth to the offensive line over the offseason and that depth will get tested against the Dolphins as three of the four key additions have injuries. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is out with a heart ablation procedure, left guard James Carpenter has a hip injury and guard Jamon Brown suffered an injury on Monday.

Rookie right guard Chris Lindstrom is off to a fine start as he played well against the Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The team didn't list the punt returner and kickoff returner in depth chart.

Here's the second official depth chart of the season (the team releasing it and that makes it official):

OFFENSE

WR 11 Julio Jones, 83 Russell Gage, 15 Devin Gray, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 16 Shawn Bane, 19 Kahlil Lewis

LT 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono, 67 Dieugot Joseph

LG 77 James Carpenter, 68 Jamon Brown, 75 John Wetzel

C 51 Alex Mack, 71 Wes Schweitzer, 61 Chandler Miller

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 72 Adam Gettis, 64 Sean Harlow

RT 74 Ty Sambrailo, 76 Kaleb McGary, 65 Jaelin Robinson

TE 81 Austin Hooper, 80 Luke Stocker, 85 Eric Saubert, 82 Logan Paulsen, 87 Jaeden Graham, 89 Alex Gray

WR 12 Mohamed Sanu, 18 Calvin Ridley, 14 Justin Hardy, 3 Marcus Green, 13 Christian Blake, 7 C.J. Worton

QB 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub, 6 Kurt Benkert, 9 Matt Simms

RB 24 Devonta Freeman, 25 Ito Smith, 23 Brian Hill, 38 Kenjon Barner, 32 Qadree Ollison, 46 Tony Brooks-James

FB 30 Ricky Ortiz

DEFENSE

DE 98 Takkarist McKinley, 99 Adrian Clayborn, 62 Austin Larkin, 49 Tre' Crawford

DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 95 Jack Crawford, 92 Justin Zimmer

DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 94 Deadrin Senat, 90 Ra'Shede Hageman

DE 93 Allen Bailey, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr., 91 Chris Odom, 52 Yurik Bethune, 48 Durrant Miles

LB 59 De'Vondre Campbell, 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 42 Duke Riley, 69 Richie Brown

LB 45 Deion Jones, 55 Bruce Carter, 53 Jermaine Grace, 46 Del'Shawn Phillips, 61 Stephone Anthony

CB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 23 Jayson Stanley, 35 Hamp Cheevers

CB 21 Desmond Trufant, 27 Damontae Kazee, 28 Jordan Miller, 40 Ryan Neal, 39 Taveze Calhoun

S 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman, 34 Chris Cooper, 32 Ronald Martin

S 22 Keanu Neal, 36 Kemal Ishmael, 43 Parker Baldwin

SPECIALISTS

K 4 Giorgio Tavecchio

KO 5 Matt Bosher

P 5 Matt Bosher

LS 47 Josh Harris

