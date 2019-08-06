Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is set to make his exhibition season debut against the Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The Falcons tried to add some depth to the offensive line over the offseason and that depth will get tested against the Dolphins as three of the four key additions have injuries. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is out with a heart ablation procedure, left guard James Carpenter has a hip injury and guard Jamon Brown suffered an injury on Monday.
Rookie right guard Chris Lindstrom is off to a fine start as he played well against the Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
The team didn't list the punt returner and kickoff returner in depth chart.
Here's the second official depth chart of the season (the team releasing it and that makes it official):
OFFENSE
WR 11 Julio Jones, 83 Russell Gage, 15 Devin Gray, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 16 Shawn Bane, 19 Kahlil Lewis
LT 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono, 67 Dieugot Joseph
LG 77 James Carpenter, 68 Jamon Brown, 75 John Wetzel
C 51 Alex Mack, 71 Wes Schweitzer, 61 Chandler Miller
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 72 Adam Gettis, 64 Sean Harlow
RT 74 Ty Sambrailo, 76 Kaleb McGary, 65 Jaelin Robinson
TE 81 Austin Hooper, 80 Luke Stocker, 85 Eric Saubert, 82 Logan Paulsen, 87 Jaeden Graham, 89 Alex Gray
WR 12 Mohamed Sanu, 18 Calvin Ridley, 14 Justin Hardy, 3 Marcus Green, 13 Christian Blake, 7 C.J. Worton
QB 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub, 6 Kurt Benkert, 9 Matt Simms
RB 24 Devonta Freeman, 25 Ito Smith, 23 Brian Hill, 38 Kenjon Barner, 32 Qadree Ollison, 46 Tony Brooks-James
FB 30 Ricky Ortiz
DEFENSE
DE 98 Takkarist McKinley, 99 Adrian Clayborn, 62 Austin Larkin, 49 Tre' Crawford
DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 95 Jack Crawford, 92 Justin Zimmer
DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 94 Deadrin Senat, 90 Ra'Shede Hageman
DE 93 Allen Bailey, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr., 91 Chris Odom, 52 Yurik Bethune, 48 Durrant Miles
LB 59 De'Vondre Campbell, 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 42 Duke Riley, 69 Richie Brown
LB 45 Deion Jones, 55 Bruce Carter, 53 Jermaine Grace, 46 Del'Shawn Phillips, 61 Stephone Anthony
CB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 23 Jayson Stanley, 35 Hamp Cheevers
CB 21 Desmond Trufant, 27 Damontae Kazee, 28 Jordan Miller, 40 Ryan Neal, 39 Taveze Calhoun
S 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman, 34 Chris Cooper, 32 Ronald Martin
S 22 Keanu Neal, 36 Kemal Ishmael, 43 Parker Baldwin
SPECIALISTS
K 4 Giorgio Tavecchio
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
LS 47 Josh Harris