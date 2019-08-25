The Falcons signed kicker Blair Walsh on Saturday to compete with Giorgio Tavecchio, who's made only 4 of 8 field goals during the exhibition season.
The Falcons also agreed to terms with defensive tackle Stefan Charles and tight end Thomas Duarte.
The Falcons waived wide receiver Shawn Bane, offensive guard Tommy Doles and wide receiver Kahlil Lewis to make room on the 90-man roster for the new players.
Walsh, 29, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2012 draft.
In five years with the Vikings, the Georgia alum converted 133 of 158 field-goal attempts, including 24 field goals at 50-plus yards. In 2017, the Seattle Seahawks signed the free agent, and Walsh made 21 of 29 field-goal attempts, including a season-long 49 yards.
Walsh went to the Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro as a rookie.
His professional career started to go sideways after he missed a potential game-winning kick in the 2015 playoffs.
With Seattle ahead 10-9 with 26 seconds to play, Walsh missed a 27-yard field attempt wide left.
Walsh missed eight more kicks over nine games in 2016 and was released by the Vikings.
In 2017, Walsh was signed by Seattle. After missing eight of 29 field goals, he was not re-signed. He didn't play in the league last season.
If Walsh can beat out Tavecchio, he'd open the season against his former team as the Falcons play at Minnesota on Sept. 8.