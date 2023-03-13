Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom announced a five year extension worth $105 million, making him the highest paid guard in the NFL.

 Field Level Media

The Atlanta Falcons signed Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension on Monday and the contract is worth up to $105 million, which would make Lindstrom the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

The Falcons announced the deal Monday without disclosing financial terms.

Tags