FLOWERY BRANCH -- The NFL fullback is a dying breed.
Still, Falcons fullback Keith Smith is doing everything that he can to uplift the position even as spread offenses with so many wide receivers have seemingly taken over the league.
Smith has started a "Make Fullbacks Great Again" campaign and is doing his part for the Falcons (3-8), who face the Panthers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
"It's my little brand," said Smith, a six-year veteran in his first season with the Falcons. "I'm trying to shine some light on all of the greats before us and the fullbacks playing now. It's just how everybody is talking that it's the last of a dying breed. I really feel like we are making a comeback."
The position hasn't been a priority for the Falcons since Patrick DiMarco left to sign with the Bills after the 2016 season. Derrick Coleman played fullback in 2017 and Ricky Ortiz in 2018 before the Falcons signed Smith. Coleman and Ortiz were not featured and mostly played special teams.
Smith, who played four seasons with the Cowboys and one with the Raiders, provides some solid lead blocking with an occasional short-yardage run. He helped Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliot win the NFL rushing title in 2016.
It wasn't that long ago that the Falcons made Ovie Mughelli, the highest-paid fullback in the league.
"I've talked to him a couple of times," said Smith of Mughelli. "Good dude. He reached out on social media. I've talked to him a couple of times. I sent him a 'Make Fullbacks Great Again' hat."
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is pleased with Smith's play.
"He's been productive," Ryan said. "Keith has done a good job for us this year. Coming in and having to learn on the fly, he's done an excellent job for us. On the short yardage stuff, he's been awesome at that for us this year. He's done a great job in the pocket for us. I've been impressed with Keith."
Running back Brian Hill also is a fan of the 6-foot and 240-pounder.
"It's been great having Keith in front of me," Hill said. "He just gives me so much confidence because I know that he's going to get to his assignment and dominate the blocking. He's going to be where he needs to be at all time."
While Smith is having a solid season, the Falcons' rushing attack has not. They are averaging just 74.3 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the league.
Despite having just two games with more than 100 yards rushing, Smith believes the Falcons can get the rushing attack rolling.
"I think it's just being disciplined, especially in rough times," Smith said. "Making sure that we can find something to get better on each week."
On Sunday, Smith may have to dislodge Panthers safety Eric Reid, who was down in the box in the meeting earlier this season and helped hold the Falcons to 54 yards rushing on 26 carries.
"When we played them, I was on him a couple of times," Smith said. "It just depends on what they show us. I could be on anybody. I just have to hit color (of the opposite team's jersey) at times."
Some pass-happy teams have moved away from the fullback position. Smith had a idea to bring attention to the position.
"During the offseason, a year or two ago, I was just talking to a lot of the fullbacks around the league, just knowing what we go through, it's kind of a selfless position," said Smith, who played at San Jose State. "I kind of started this to bring some unity with each other. Before the season this year, I made out a little letter and set a hat out to all of the fullbacks around the league.
"It was a call to action to keep our standards high and support each other. Just to let them know that we've got each other's backs. It's a little acknowledgement to the guys who are doing great things around the league."
Smith has counted 20 fullbacks in the 32-team league.
"People say that we are the last of a dying breed, but we actually have some numbers," Smith said. "A lot of guys are hurt this year, but if you look around the league this year, especially on the top teams this year, you've got (James) Develin in New England, C.J. Ham with the Vikings, Kyle Juszczyk in San Francisco and Dan Vitale in Green Bay."
Ironically, Daryl "Moose" Johnston, the former Cowboys fullback from 1989-99, will handle to color commentary Sunday for Fox Sports.
"This is kind of playing homage to the greats," Smith said. "It was a big glory position at one time like when Moose was playing. There's a lot of respect out there for those guys who kind of paved the way."