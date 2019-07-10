TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The 2019 FSU Credit Union Football Fan Day presented by WCTV will take place Sunday, August 18 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Doors open at 12:00 p.m. and the event will run from 1-3 p.m.
As in years past, fans will have the opportunity to meet the 2019 football team and coaching staff, including head coach Willie Taggart. The event is free to the public and fans will be allowed to get one item per person signed by the team.
Florida State opens the season in Jacksonville against Boise State on August 31. The Noles play six home games at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2019 – ULM, Sept. 7; Louisville, Sept. 21; NC State, Sept. 28; Syracuse, Oct. 26; Miami, Nov. 2; and Alabama State, Nov. 16.
Tickets for the Boise State game in Jacksonville and season tickets can be purchased through the Florida State ticket office here or by calling 1-888-FSU-NOLE.