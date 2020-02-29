Voting in the semi-final round is now underway as Sherwood Christian Academy record-holder Colin Dougherty is still in contention for a spot in the national three-point contest to be held during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in March. Vote here to help Colin make the final: https://amfam.com/fanvote
Dougherty was one of 16 high schoolers from around the country to be selected for a fan vote contest to land the final spot in the contest. Dougherty has won the first two rounds of the contest and is now in the semi-final vote. His opponent this week is Austin Gerber from Colorado. His win this past week was extremely close.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking this week,” Dougherty said. “I won by about one percent of the vote. It was too close.”
Dougherty has gotten the support of teammates and classmates at Sherwood Christan and the school has helped by promoting his contest on social media. Dougherty said his school is also now reaching out to other schools to try and help promote his contest as the semi-final round is underway and he tries to get to the finals and ultimately win the contest.
"It has been a really neat experience," Dougherty said of the contest. "To get the support of my school and my community and now see people from all over the country mention my name, it's been great. I am really thankful for all the support."
Basketball season is over at Sherwood Christian for this season, but Dougherty is still in the gym on a daily basis to prepare for the NCAA Final Four appearance if he can win the contest.
“We are lining up the racks like they do in the actual contest to try and simulate what will happen at the contest. I am practicing every day.”
Dougherty hit 97 three-point shots during the season as the Eagles won 25 games this season and finished in the Elite Eight of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. He is the school record-holder for most three-point shots in a high school career (202(, the most in a season (97) and twice tied the record for most in a game.
To vote in the contest and help Colin make the NCAA Final Four contest vote at: https://amfam.com/fanvote
