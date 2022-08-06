Editor’s note: This is the third installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — If the Westover Patriots are going to earn some wins on the football field this season, senior defensive end Deandre Chatmon will play a big part in the team’s success.
Chatmon, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, will be a force for the Westover defense as he looks to fulfill his goal of breaking the state record in quarterback sacks and leaving a lasting impression on Westover’s opponents.
“I want us to earn a winning record and I want people to remember what it was like to play Westover,” Chatmon said.
Deandre, the son of Deborah Chatmon of Albany, began playing football around the age of 5 and is hoping to continue playing football in college. He has had some recruiting interest from schools but is hoping his work on the field this season will get more interest.
“Deandre is the epitome of what a leader is,” said Westover head coach Adam Miller. “He is a leader in action and words and a true example of our three core foundations at Westover — discipline, effort and trust.”
Chatmon said when he gets to college he intends to study business management. At Westover, he is in the construction pathway and math is his favorite subject in school. His motivation for football is his future.
“I want to make a future for myself and make living conditions better,” he said.
The Patriots have not had a lot of success on the football field the previous couple of seasons, but Chatmon believes Miller and the Patriots are on the right track and the hard work will pay off this season.
“There is a lot more discipline in this program than we had before,” said Chatmon.
