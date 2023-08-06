...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Dale,
northeastern Geneva and Houston Counties in southeastern Alabama,
Miller, Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, southern Lee, Baker,
Calhoun, Early and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through
515 PM EDT/415 PM CDT/...
At 434 PM EDT/334 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dawson to Arlington to
near Columbia to near Daleville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Daleville, Colquitt, Cottonwood, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely,
Dawson, Dothan, Leesburg, Taylor, Ashford, Slocomb, Cowarts,
Arlington, Webb, Columbia, Leary, Kinsey and East Albany.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Deerfield-Windsor senior Waylon Marbury is hoping to use his kicking skills to land some interest from college coaches. Kicking since seventh grade, Marbury kicked a 48-yard field goal for his longest of the season last year as well as a 66-yard punt.
Editor’s Note:This is the eighth installment of the “Fantastic Fifteen” series to highlight some of the Albany area’s top high school football players. A photo gallery of each of the players is also on Albanyherald.com.
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor senior Waylon Marbury is looking to kick up some interest from college coaches this senior as the Knight’s kicker and punter.