Waylon Marbury

Deerfield-Windsor senior Waylon Marbury is hoping to use his kicking skills to land some interest from college coaches. Kicking since seventh grade, Marbury kicked a 48-yard field goal for his longest of the season last year as well as a 66-yard punt.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor’s Note: This is the eighth installment of the “Fantastic Fifteen” series to highlight some of the Albany area’s top high school football players. A photo gallery of each of the players is also on Albanyherald.com.

ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor senior Waylon Marbury is looking to kick up some interest from college coaches this senior as the Knight’s kicker and punter.

