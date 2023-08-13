...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Isolated
areas across the Florida panhandle and big bend may reach 120.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with
heat index values up to 116 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through Monday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Isolated
areas across the Florida panhandle and big bend may reach 120.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with
heat index values up to 116 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through Monday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Deerfield-Windsor junior Cole Jones is a three-year starter for the Knights as a junior. He is moving to middle linebacker this year on defense and will be a crucial ball carrier for the Knights on offense.
Editor's Note: This is the eleventh installment of the "Fantastic Fifteen" series to highlight some of the Albany area's top high school football players. A photo gallery of each of the players is also on Albanyherald.com.
ALBANY -Deerfield-Windsor's Cole Jones knows what he wants because he has someone special he is trying to copy - or improve on. The path has already been laid by his older brother.