Cole Jones

Deerfield-Windsor junior Cole Jones is a three-year starter for the Knights as a junior. He is moving to middle linebacker this year on defense and will be a crucial ball carrier for the Knights on offense.

 By Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

Editor's Note: This is the eleventh installment of the "Fantastic Fifteen" series to highlight some of the Albany area's top high school football players. A photo gallery of each of the players is also on Albanyherald.com.

ALBANY -Deerfield-Windsor's Cole Jones knows what he wants because he has someone special he is trying to copy - or improve on. The path has already been laid by his older brother.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports