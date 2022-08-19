Stallworth3.jpg

Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth is a standout at running back and defensive back.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor’s note: This is the 14th installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”

ALBANY — An injury late in the season kept running back Jacob Stallworth out of the playoff run and the early parts of basketball season, but the senior is back at full strength now and hoping to be a part of another strong football season for the Dougherty Trojans.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.