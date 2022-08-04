Editor’s note: This is the beginning of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”

ALBANY — A star quarterback. A top pitcher. A 4.0 GPA. Just about every high school athlete would like to attain one of those descriptions, but Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis possesses all three. And that number, three, comes up again.

