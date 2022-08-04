Editor’s note: This is the beginning of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — A star quarterback. A top pitcher. A 4.0 GPA. Just about every high school athlete would like to attain one of those descriptions, but Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis possesses all three. And that number, three, comes up again.
Davis said when he was playing baseball at 3 years old, another coach mentioned that he should also take on football. And that is where the journey began.
Now, Davis is rated as a five-star recruit on 247sports and has received college football scholarship offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Michigan State — to name a few. In February, he committed to Florida State University and said recently he has no intentions of changing his mind.
His favorite subject in school is math and at Florida State, he intends to major in business management or become a sports analyst.
When Davis was at Albany Middle School, his football team won the Deep South Conference championship twice while the Dougherty Trojans went 0-10. Just about his entire group moved to Dougherty as freshmen in 2020 and came close to winning a couple of times, but went 0-5 in a COVID-shortened season. Davis and the Trojans shocked Georgia high school football last season by going 10-3 and were three points away from reaching the state Final Four. There was only one game all year the Trojans were out of and that was the Bainbridge game. The last time the Dougherty Trojans got that close was in 2005 when they went 13-2 and lost in the state championship game to Peach County. The turnaround was engineered by head coach Johnny Gilbert and that star quarterback, Kameron Davis.
“When you have a five-star player like Kam, it is a little bit different,” said Gilbert. “You know he is going to get his yards and his touchdowns because of the way he works. The upside of that is his leadership. Being on time for practice. Doing the little things. Doing the hard work. But really what he does for his teammates. His leadership is important. Because of the way he works, they work together and all have fun.”
Davis scored 29 touchdowns last year, 16 rushing, and 13 passing. He rushed for 1,363 yards and passed for 1,787 yards — in 10th grade.
All of that is impressive, but what started it was that 0-5 season when the Davis and the Trojans could not get the W.
“My favorite moment was that first touchdown in high school,” Davis said. “That helped me realize that high school football wasn’t that different than middle school and that I could compete and win at that level.”
Davis and his teammates are preparing to open the football season against crosstown rival Westover on Aug. 19 at Hugh Mills Stadium, but Davis is not looking to attain a goal of a certain number of yards or touchdowns. Instead, his goal is much more telling.
“I want to be a better leader for my teammates,” Davis said. “I felt like I have been kind of slacking off in the leadership part. I have to do better at that.”
Competition and trash-talking on the field motivate the quarterback on the field.
“I enjoy being competitive and I love to trash talk on the field and I love it when the other team starts trash-talking to me,” he said. “It motivates me to play even harder. It moves me to a different level.”
Davis said his motivation for working so hard to get to this point has been his parents and his desire for success.
“I want my parents to be able to sit down and just cheer,” said Davis. “They have worked so hard for me and I just want to be able to make it so they can just sit down and they down to have to listen to someone else tell them when they have to clock in.”
Kameron is the son of Roosevelt Davis and Diana Carr Davis. His father was a high school athlete and his mother was a track and field competitor who had a shot at the Olympics but an injury knocked her out of competition.
But football is not his only sport. Davis is either pitching or playing shortstop on the Dougherty baseball team and this season intends to run track as well.
