Editor’s note: This is the 13th installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — They call him”Stretch” because of his tall, thin build, but Monroe senior cornerback Johnny Cauley is not going to let his opponents stretch the field this year if he has his way.
Cauley is 6-foot-2, 170 pounds and quick. He is a senior for the Golden Tornadoes and is the son of Johnny Clay. He was a part of the 1,600-meter relay team that won the state championship for the Golden Tornadoes last spring.
“Johnny has great speed and ability,” said Monroe head coach Lacey Herring. “He is really good in man coverage and he is lengthy which makes it hard to throw over him. And he loves to hit, which is rare for a defensive back.”
It was one of those big hits that Cauley counts as his favorite football memory.
“Last year against Thomas County Central,” Cauley said. “I made a big hit that caused a fumble, that would be my favorite memory.”
Cauley has already committed to play college football at Murray State University in Kentucky and intends to study sports medicine.
However, before he gets there, he has his goals set for the coming season at Monroe.
“I want to help us get into the playoffs and go far with my team," Cauley said. "I have a goal of 30 tackles, five interceptions and to make All-State."
Cauley said he began playing football around age 7 or 8 and that trying to get a better life for his siblings that are in foster care is what makes him push himself every day. In school, his favorite subjects are language and reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.