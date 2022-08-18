Johnny12.jpg

Monroe senior Johnny Cauley has committed to play college football at Murray State.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor’s note: This is the 13th installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”

ALBANY — They call him”Stretch” because of his tall, thin build, but Monroe senior cornerback Johnny Cauley is not going to let his opponents stretch the field this year if he has his way.

