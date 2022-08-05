Fugerson1.jpg

Wide receiver J.D. Fugerson is a key player on the Lee County offense.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”

LEESBURG — Lee County senior wide receiver Jevell “J.D.” Fugerson is the go-to guy for the Trojan offense if it is a passing play, but then again, it might be a trick play where he throws the ball or maybe even running the ball in the wildcat formation.

