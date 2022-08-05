Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
LEESBURG — Lee County senior wide receiver Jevell “J.D.” Fugerson is the go-to guy for the Trojan offense if it is a passing play, but then again, it might be a trick play where he throws the ball or maybe even running the ball in the wildcat formation.
Whatever the play, Fugerson is a major part of the potent Lee County offensive system. And he is looking for more.
“I don’t feel like I have had the chance to really break out yet,” Fugerson said this week. “I feel like I can do more. I really want to show people what I can really do.”
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio has seen Fugerson step it up.
“The thing about Jevell that is special is that in the biggest games when we play the top competition he steps his game up to another level,” the coach said. “He has played at a high level versus the Bufords, the Warner Robins, etc."
Fugerson helped his Trojans win 11 games as a junior and 12 games and a trip to the state championship game as a sophomore. He has earned college football offers from a number of Division I football schools such as Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Troy, Coastal Carolina and more. While the Lee County athlete is appreciative of the offers, he is not ready to commit to any school because he thinks he can do more.
“This will be my senior season,” Fugerson said. “I really think this will be my best year. And hopefully, I will get more offers.”
Fugerson is the son of Tarlyn Kimble and “Bone” Fugerson. He said he started playing basketball as a child but then switched his focus to football around age 10 when he and his dad began working out in the backyard of their home. Right now he is working daily with his teammates and coaches to step up his game this season.
“I am looking to be ‘shiftier’ and do a better job running the routes,” he said. “I want to be able to get more yards after the catch and be able to break more tackles.”
Fugerson and his teammates were recently told by media experts that Lee County would be the top-ranked team in Georgia in the preseason poll and the favorite to win the region championship again.
“We have some spots on the team to fill in,” said Fugerson. “But we will put in the work. We have won five in a row, so we know what it takes to win. We just have to come out and play as a team and do what we have to as a team to get the win.”
Lee County fans will know soon enough if the Trojans will stay at that elite level. Lee County will face one of the toughest non-region schedules this season beginning with a scrimmage against Carver-Columbus on Aug. 12 before opening the regular season against defending Class AAAAA state champion Warner Robins on Aug. 19.
