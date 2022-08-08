This is the fifth installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — Monroe senior wide receiver and cornerback Andrico Jackson is working diligently to help his Golden Tornadoes succeed on the football field this season and the thoughts of his family and the loss of a close friend help keep him motivated.
Jackson is the son of Antonio and Vontresia Jackson and he began playing football around the age of 8. He keeps working to make his family proud and to honor the memory of his best friend, Trendell Sheffield, who died last fall.
“Andrico is an explosive player on offense,” said Monroe head coach Lacey Herring. “He has great hands and great speed. He is an exceptional defensive back also. He has really good cover skills and is great at attacking the ball in the air.”
Jackson is also a starting guard of the Monroe Golden Tornado basketball team and has pinpoint accuracy when shooting those long 3-pointers, but football is his first love and what he wants to focus on after high school.
In high school, he maintains a 3.0 GPA and his favorite subject is business technology. He is unsure what degree he will seek in college.
Jackson is one of five seniors on the Monroe team this year and will play on both offense and defense. He said he doesn’t have a preference about where he plays, as long as he is playing.
Last season, Jackson pulled in 18 receptions for 309 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he intercepted one pass and made 10 tackles. He probably won’t see the sideline often as a senior and Jackson is hoping to get more interest from colleges to play football.
He couldn’t pick just one game or play as his favorite memory because he said his entire junior season was the best time he had playing football. Jackson said his favorite NFL player is former Detroit Lions wide receiver “Megatron” Calvin Johnson. Jackson said he loved the way Johnson played the game.
Jackson and the Golden Tornadoes will be on the field Friday at 5 p.m. for the Gold vs. Green Scrimmage at Monroe High School and then begin the regular season next Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.
