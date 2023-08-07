...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Monroe senior quarterback Corey Randle is looking to lead the Monroe Golden Tornadoes into the playoffs and beyond this season. Randle is a three-year starter who put up 1,400 yards in passing last season and is looking for 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns this year.
Editor’s Note:This is the ninth installment of the “Fantastic Fifteen” series to highlight some of the Albany area’s top high school football players. A photo gallery of each of the players is also on Albanyherald.com.
ALBANY — It’s time to shine for Monroe quarterback Corey Randle. Expectations are high for the soft-spoken signal-caller who is entering his senior season and his third year as the starting quarterback for the Monroe Golden Tornadoes.