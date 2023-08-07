Corey Randles

Monroe senior quarterback Corey Randle is looking to lead the Monroe Golden Tornadoes into the playoffs and beyond this season. Randle is a three-year starter who put up 1,400 yards in passing last season and is looking for 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns this year.

Editor’s Note: This is the ninth installment of the “Fantastic Fifteen” series to highlight some of the Albany area’s top high school football players. A photo gallery of each of the players is also on Albanyherald.com.

ALBANY — It’s time to shine for Monroe quarterback Corey Randle. Expectations are high for the soft-spoken signal-caller who is entering his senior season and his third year as the starting quarterback for the Monroe Golden Tornadoes.

