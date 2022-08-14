Janorris5!!.jpg

Janorris Winkfield is a key player on offense and defense for Monroe.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor's note: This is the 10th installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.

