Deerfield-Windsor's Thomas Ray is the quarterback for the football team, the point guard on the basketball team, the shortstop for the baseball team and runs the 800 meters for the track and field team. He also owns a 4.0 GPA.
Joe Whitfield
Deerfield-Windsor's Thomas Ray will be the starting quarterback for the football team for a third straight season.
Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor senior Thomas Ray does it all.
He will start as the Knights’ quarterback for the third year in a row. He will be a point guard on the basketball team, the shortstop for the baseball team and runs the 800 meters for the track and field team. He also owns a 4.0 GPA at Deerfield-Windsor. Call him Mr. Competitor.
“I enjoy competition and I really like to win,” Ray said in an interview last week.
And his coach sees that.
“If there is such a thing as the ‘X-factor,’ he has it,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake McCrae. “He is a fierce competitor. He is a great leader and can see the game about as well as any quarterback I have ever coached — and I have had some good ones.”
Ray is the son of Todd and Lauren Ray and has been at Deerfield-Windsor since his days in K-4. He is affectionately known by teammates and coaches as “Tee Ray” and he began playing football at age 7.
He probably gets his competitive nature and drive to success from his parents. His dad played football, basketball and softball, while his mother played basketball and softball. After graduation next spring, he intends to enroll at the University of Georgia in Athens and study either law or agriculture.
Beginning his senior football season, Ray is not sitting on his accomplishments, but is looking to earn more. He has work ahead of him that keeps him focused at practice.
“I want to help our team win a region championship and host a playoff game at home,” he said. “Right now I am working to improve my reads on the defenses on each play and I’m working on my ability to throw on the run.”
Ray has been through a couple of rough seasons for the Knights with 2-9 and 3-7 records, but even then had bright moments. His favorite football memory is the game last season against Savannah County Day.
“It was homecoming. We were expected to get blown out like the year before,” Ray said. “But we won by one point and everybody went crazy. That was fun.”
Ray and the Knights will kick off football season Friday night in Colquitt in a scrimmage game against Miller County. They then host the Westfield School of Perry on Aug. 19 in Albany.
