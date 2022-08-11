Editor's Note: This is the eighth installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — A major reason for the success of the Dougherty Trojans' 10-3 football team last season was a defense that allowed only 16 points per game and a big part of that was defensive end Stantavious Smith.
Smith, a 6-foot-3, 265-pounder, was a team leader on defense with 92 tackles, including 14 tackles for a loss in 2021. That is what he likes.
“My favorite game last year was the North Macon game because I liked the fight we had as a team to pull through and win that game,” said Smith. “The Westover game was big for me, too, because I pulled down five sacks that night.”
And his team beat the crosstown Patriots 53-34 that night, the first time the Trojans have done that since 2010.
Smith, the son of Lakeisha Peterson and Stantaski Smith, said he is blessed to have the genes of his parents to be so good at athletics. He began playing football in sixth grade at Albany Middle School and he is now a three-sport athlete, competing in wrestling and track and field, as well as football.
“Stantavious is a natural leader,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “He is not a very vocal guy, but when he does something, he is committed to it and the other guys watch him and follow him. He gives everything he has.”
“When I came back to Albany to coach at Dougherty, people told me I needed to go see Stantavious when he was in the eighth grade. Those people were right. Stantavious is a big part of our success and has a bright future in football.”
With more than 20 Division I football offers, including some of the biggest names in college football like Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Florida, Florida State and others, the Dougherty senior had his choice of football programs and Smith committed to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this week.
“It was about family,” Smith said after he committed. “I feel like this place is home. It’s not about the logo. I am going to be here three or four years and I want to be comfortable at a university that I know will take care of me and treat me right.
"I want to be able to stand out in football early and I feel like I can do that at FAU, especially since we are moving to the AAC conference.”
Smith said his favorite NFL player is Aaron Donald, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams, because of how hard he works and how he plays the game. Smith said he is looking for his hard work to pay off in tackles, sacks and fumbles during the 2022 season.
Smith will bring a 3.5 GPA into his senior year at Dougherty and said his favorite class is science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.