Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — You might know who Kavon Johnson is from being one of starting point guards who helped the Westover Patriots make it to the state finals in basketball last year, but he is also a key part of the Westover defense in football.
Johnson is known for his all-out effort and emotional fire on the basketball court, and that intensity could help spark the Westover team this season.
“I am working on controlling my attitude this year and building up my teammates,” the senior defensive back said. “I believe that whenever you’re going to do something, you give it your all,” Johnson said. “That’s how I play.”
As a senior, he is preparing daily to make sure Westover wins more games this season and his favorite NFL player is Odell Beckham of the Los Angeles Rams.
Johnson, at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, is listed as an athlete on the Westover roster because he can play on offense or defense in multiple capacities. He is the son of Nicole Snipes and Terrell Johnson and began playing football at age 5.
He is hoping his athletic abilities will get him a chance to play in college. He said his motivation for working and competing so hard is to make his parents proud, honor his close friend, Trendnell Sheffield, who passed away last fall, and hopefully be able to change his living environment with a college degree.
He is in the healthcare pathway at Westover now where his favorite subject is math.
