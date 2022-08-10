Johnson4.jpg

Kavon Johnson is a standout on the Westover football and basketball teams.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”

ALBANY — You might know who Kavon Johnson is from being one of starting point guards who helped the Westover Patriots make it to the state finals in basketball last year, but he is also a key part of the Westover defense in football.

