Ryan Jenkins

Westover senior Ryan Jenkins is ready to lead Westover’s defense this season and is pushing toward a school record 25 quarterback sacks for the season. The 6’3, 225 defensive edge committed to play college football at the University of South Florida earlier this summer.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor’s Note: This is the seventh installment of the “Fantastic Fifteen” series to highlight some of the Albany area’s top high school football players. A photo gallery of each of the players is also on Albanyherald.com.

ALBANY — Westover senior defensive edge star Ryan Jenkins is ready to impact the football season this year and prove he is ready to play when he gets to the University of South Florida next year. In a ceremony at Westover High School, Jenkins committed to the Bulls a couple of weeks ago and is now focused on his Patriot football team.

