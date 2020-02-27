FINAL FOUR: Game Day Preview
#3 Terrell County (25-2) vs. #1 Treutlen County (29-0) at Valdosta State – Friday, 4 p.m.
The question is, Can Terrell County play like they did Wednesday night against Dooly County?
The Terrell County Greenwave defense was intense Wednesday night. Early in the game the defensive pressure rattled one of the best offensive teams in Georgia and threw them off their game all night. That defense created bad passes, uncharacteristic travel calls, and sure-handed players not being able to catch the ball. It also created easy baskets and gave Jamarkeis Allen, Keborian Stephens and Recardo Simmons great confidence to shoot from anywhere on the floor.
Treutlen County, on the other hand, barely survived Lincoln County (18-8) in the quarter finals by a 78-77 score. Lincoln County is a good team, but they are not on the same level as Treutlen. It goes to show, you have to be on your game every night. However, Treutlen is a tested team. They have played the best of Class A this season and won every time. They have not lost a game since the state championship game last year when Calhoun County edged them in the last second, 69-67.
#3 Calhoun County (25-4) vs #1 Central of Talbotton (26-1), Friday, 2 p.m.
The Lady Cougars of Calhoun County return to the Final Four for the second year in a row and are looking to get back to the title game for another chance for a championship.
“We are excited to be back in the Final Four and we are looking forward to the challenge,” said Calhoun County coach Cornelius Walker. “I don’t know a lot about Central but I do know it is the time of the year where you just have to show up and play. We have had our team doing that. We have girls that have stepped up for us and we just need that to continue.”
The Lady Cougars lost one starter early in the year with an injury and then Tyesha Curry went down in the region championship game. That hasn’t seemed to slow the Lady Cougars, however. Calhoun won big over a tough Emanuel County Institute team 56-37 and the belted previously top-ranked Greenville 54-39. Calhoun had lost to Greenville 61-60 earlier in the year.
Central has beaten Greenville twice this season, but their only loss of the year also came against Greenville. The Lady Hawks are led by junior Bernyia Sparks who averages 22 points per game and 12 rebounds per game.
The Lady Cougars have Albany Herald Super Seven junior Takia Davis in the middle, Auyanna Mansfield is dangerous with threes from the outside and Destiny Hightower can also put in points effectively.
GISA FINAL FOUR – GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, AMERICUS
Terrell Academy (15-9) vs. Southwest Georgia Academy (17-11), Friday 3 p.m.
The Lady Eagles and the Lady Warriors know each other well. Not only have they played each other on the basketball court this season, the same girls, for the most part, battled each other earlier in the year on the softball field. SGA won the region championship and almost won the state on the softball field, but Terrell Academy is returning to the final four for the second year in a row in girls’ basketball.
SGA won the first meeting this season, 42-40, but the Lady Eagles took the other two games. This game might come down to who feels more comfortable in a big game like this.
“We are excited to be here,” said Terrell head coach Keith Jones. “The girls are healthy and ready, we just need to be able to handle the jitters early in the game. The team with the fewest mental mistakes will win,” Jones said. “Our schedule this year has prepared us well for high intensity, close games. We just need to execute. We deserve to be here, now we just need to go play like it.”
Kate Douglas, Sierra Brogdon, Emma Harris, Lindsey Torbert and Laiken Daniel will lead the charge for the Lady Eagles and all have final four experience.
This is Southwest Georgia’s first appearance in the Final Four in a long time, but not likely it’s last. The Lady Warriors are loaded with young talent such as sophomores Caroline Kirkland and Kamryn Carver. In fact, the Lady Warriors have only two seniors in point guard Anna Lee Lockhart and Annie Bridges while SGA has seven freshmen on the team.
Westwood (22-4) vs. Brentwood (24-4), Friday 4:30 p.m.
The two-time defending state champion Lady Cats of Westwood won their first of the two titles over Brentwood two years ago by a 56-32 score. All of those starters are gone but Brianna Thompson, Caitlin Foister and De’Ericka Harris were on that team and will lead the Lady Cats into the final four. But Westwood is young and will need their talented freshmen, including Emily Childress, Destiny Harris, and Hannah Glass, to play well to get back to the title game.
After failing to make the Final Four last year, Brentwood looks like a much better team this year and is currently the top-rated team in Class AA according to MaxPreps. The Lady War Eagles have won 21 games in a row. Their only losses have come to AAA schools John Milledge and Trinity Christian who are among the best in their classification. John Milledge is in the final four for AAA and Trinity Christian just bowed out in the Elite Eight against Deerfield-Windsor.
Westwood and Brentwood have two common opponents – Windsor Academy and Edmund Burke, and Westwood and Brentwood won all of those games.
Deerfield Windsor (26-3) vs. Bulloch Academy (22-6), Friday 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor are looking to get past Bulloch Academy Friday and earn a shot at the state championship for the first time since 2000. The final four appearance Friday will be Deerfield-Windsor's first since 2009 and the Lady Knights are currently the top-rated team in Class AAA according to MaxPreps, but head coach Gina Mitchell is not taking anything for granted.
“They have five or six girls that can really play,” said Mitchell. “I watched them some against Tiftarea, but I was more worried about our game that was coming up at the time. I have been going through film, trying to make sure we have the right match ups and working to figure out how to stop their offense.”
Bulloch Academy blasted Deerfield-Windsor's region rival Tiftarea 69-43 to get into the Final Four while the Lady Knights were about to take on Trinity Christian. The Lady Knights have beaten Tiftarea three times this season, but none by more than eight points.
“I think we will match-up with them better than Tiftarea did,” Mitchell said. “We have better height but it is going to be a battle on the boards and we have to play our best defense.”
That height Mitchell referred to was seniors Virginia Warrington and Caroline Speir. But one of the biggest problems the Lady Knights causes opponents is speed. Few girls in GISA basketball get down the court quicker than Deerfield-Windsor's Emilee Foy, Lila Lanier and Jamia Lofton. Cate Bueschen, Kingsley Shephard and Carson Williams provide needed back-up relief, but the fact that Deerfield-Windsor has eight seniors who can all play gives the Lady Knights a serious advantage in depth. Then add talented eighth graders Joi Hubbard and Gabrielle Harris in the mix and it is difficult for teams to play four quarters against the Lady Knights at that speed. The depth was crucial in Deerfield-Windsor's two playoff games where they pulled away late.
