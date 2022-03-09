MACON — The Westover boys basketball team fell 62-42 Wednesday night to Spencer in the Class AAAA state championship game at the Macon Coliseum.
Westover (25-4) scored just seven points in the first quarter and had just 16 points at halftime.
"We didn't play well, especially the first half," Westover head coach Dallis Smith said. "We weren't making any shots and they were hitting shots, but sometimes you have those games and you pick the wrong time to have one."
Spencer led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 20-16 at the half.
Westover went on an 8-1 run early in the third quarter (including two 3-pointers by Cam Ball) to take a 24-21 lead.
With about four minutes remaining in the third, Anthony Milton scored to put the Patriots up 26-23. Milton paced Westover with 12 points while Effrin Smith scored 11.
Spencer (30-2) then outscored Westover 20-2 to take a 43-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
"(Spencer is a great team) and especially when you turn the ball over, you can't do that because they thrive off of that and that's what happened in the second half," said Smith.
Randall Dicon led Spencer with 12 points while Tony Montgomery and Tycen McDaniels scored 11 each. The win was 28th straight victory for Spencer.
Westover advanced to the state championship game by beating McDonough 42-39 in the semifinals March 4 at Fort Valley State. The Region 1-AAAA champions defeated Jefferson 63-55 in the quarterfinals, Luella 65-57 in the second round and Islands 90-40 in the first round.
"We had a great season," Smith said. "We had a great run and I'm very proud of the kids. We played probably two of the best teams in the state (in the semifinals and finals). They played hard and tonight we just didn't get the job done."
