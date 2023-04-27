LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Friday will be a new day for the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights after disaster struck early Thursday when the baton was dropped in the opening 400-meter relay race. That prevented the Lady Knights from qualifying for the finals and then the Lady Knights failed to qualify in the 1600-meter relay after finishing in 13th place. The rest of the day for the Lady Knights was not as bad but the boy's team did well.
If the Lady Knight relay team had been successful and finished with the same time as they did in the region championship last week, they would have been the third fastest on the track. Mount De Sales had the top time Thursday morning with a time of 49.29 with Brookstone in second with a time of 51.50. Deerfield-Windsor won the region title with a time of 51.59.
The Lady Knights will have another relay opportunity Friday in the 3200-meter relay.
The boys' 400-meter relay didn't have that problem. The team of Ethan Johnson, Boles Middleton, Reid Martin, and Chancellor Bacon completed the relay with the second-fastest time of the day - 44.95 seconds. The Tatnall Square team had the best time of the day at 44.40 seconds.
Deerfield-Windsor speedster Chancellor Bacon qualified for the finals in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. His 100-meter time of 11.46 was fifth and his 200-meter time of 23.08 was third for the day. Brookwood's Destin Moore qualified with the top times - 11.11 in the 100-meter and 22,79 in the 200-meter.
Garrison Slaughter, one of the Knights who is competing in five events, qualified for the finals in the 800-meter run with the second-fastest time of the day. Adam Lippe of Westminster School of Augusta finished with a time of 2:02:09 and Slaughter crossed with a time of 2:09.95. Slaughter will compete Friday in the 1600-meter run and as part of the 3200-meter relay team.
Boles Middleton, the other Knight competing in five events, qualified for the finals in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles with the fastest time of the day in each race. Middleton's time in the 110-meter was 16.34 - slightly slower than his region-winning time of 15.88. His time of 42.67 in the 300-meter race edged teammate Mason Johnson who was second with a time of 43.32. Johnson won the region crown with a time of 47.10 and Middleton finished second with a time of 47.20.
Others from Deerfield-Windsor who qualified included:
Joi Hubbard, third in the 100-meter dash;
Gabrielle Harris, seventh in the 800-meter run;
Thomas Ray, third in the 400-meter dash;
Jackson Belusko, eighth in the 800-meter run;
The team of Thomas Ray, Boles Middleton, Michael Collins, Mason Johnson, Garrison Slaughter, and Jackson Belusko qualified for the finals in the 1600-meter relay.
The state field events are scheduled for Friday at Strong Rock Christian School with just two running events - the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter relay.