LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Friday will be a new day for the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights after disaster struck early Thursday when the baton was dropped in the opening 400-meter relay race. That prevented the Lady Knights from qualifying for the finals and then the Lady Knights failed to qualify in the 1600-meter relay after finishing in 13th place. The rest of the day for the Lady Knights was not as bad but the boy's team did well.

If the Lady Knight relay team had been successful and finished with the same time as they did in the region championship last week, they would have been the third fastest on the track. Mount De Sales had the top time Thursday morning with a time of 49.29 with Brookstone in second with a time of 51.50. Deerfield-Windsor won the region title with a time of 51.59.

