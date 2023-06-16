...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Fischer Selected for USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – University of Georgia senior volleyball student-athlete Sophie Fischer has been selected to join the USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team, USA Volleyball’s National Team Development Program announced Thursday.
The team includes 20 of the country’s top collegiate women’s volleyball players and a staff of seven. The Collegiate Team will train June 18-24 in Anaheim, California, alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for the final preliminary round of Volleyball Nations League.
A mobile home and hunting plantation lodge were among the destruction in Early County near the Nicklesville community. The winds also damaged a corn field and ripped the metal roof from a house. On Thursday crews were working on downed power lines on Nicklesville Road. The storms caused wide… Click for more.PHOTOS: Reported tornado causes damage in Early County