COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – University of Georgia senior volleyball student-athlete Sophie Fischer has been selected to join the USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team, USA Volleyball’s National Team Development Program announced Thursday.

The team includes 20 of the country’s top collegiate women’s volleyball players and a staff of seven. The Collegiate Team will train June 18-24 in Anaheim, California, alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for the final preliminary round of Volleyball Nations League.

