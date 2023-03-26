MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at Atlanta Braves

Mar 1, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts to nearly being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

 Dave Nelson

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- As the Braves prepare to conclude Spring Training on Tuesday, here are the five most encouraging developments from this year’s camp.

1) Healthy Ronald

