TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State baseball fans will have a pair of opportunities to meet the 2020 team before the season opener on February 14.
Fan Day, presented by Whataburger, will take place Saturday, February 8 beginning with an autograph session at 2:30 p.m. in Haggard Plaza at Dick Howser Stadium. Fans will be limited to one item per person to get signed and the 2020 team posters will be handed out on site. The autograph session will last 90 minutes.
At 5:00 p.m., fans can stick around and watch the final public scrimmage before the season opener against Niagara at 6:00 p.m. on February 14.
Fan Day is free for all to attend. Fans will only be able to enter Dick Howser Stadium through the Haggard Plaza entrance down the first base line. Parking around campus is free, with the Doak Campbell Stadium and Circus lots being the closest to Dick Howser.
On Thursday, February 13, the 35th Annual Leadoff Dinner takes place at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum. First-year head coach Mike Martin, Jr., will address the crowd and the team will be introduced. Dinner will be provided by Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant and door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with dinner starting at 7:00 p.m. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets for the Leadoff Dinner can be purchased through Seminole Boosters by calling (850) 644-1830 or online at https://one.fsu.edu/boosters/LeadoffDinner. General admission tickets cost $35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.