The Florida State Seminoles have now signed 18 players in the early signing period including the latest addition Lloyd Willis from Miami, Fla. Also on that list are two players familiar to fans in the Albany area – Carter Boatwright of Colquitt County and Tate Rodemaker of Valdosta.
New FSU head coach Mike Norvell is happy with the new talent coming to Tallahassee and was estatic about the addition of Willis.
“We’re excited about Lloyd Willis. Obviously the focus on the offensive line position in this recruiting cycle is something that was critical. Lloyd is a young man that has incredible potential. He has unbelievable size. He’s 6-7 and more than 300 pounds but has incredible feet. His athleticism is really what shows up. He’s only played football for two years, so we think that his brightest days are here in front of him. He’s a great young man, not only what he does on the field but also off of it, and we’re glad to add him to the Seminole family.”
Here is the list of those who signed national letters of intent with the Seminoles this week:
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Carter Boatwright TE 6-4 227 Moultrie, Ga. Colquitt County HS
Stephen Dix Jr. LB 6-2 210 Orlando, Fla. Dr. Phillips HS
Ja’Khi Douglas WR 5-9 187 Houma, La. Terrebonne HS
Jadarius Green-McKnight DB 5-11 204 Fort Myers, Fla. Dunbar HS
Josh Griffis DE 6-4 236 Starke, Fla. IMG Academy
Zane Herring OL 6-5 300 Lee, Fla. Madison County HS
Jarrett Jackson DE 6-6 281 Riviera Beach, Fla. Palm Beach Gardens HS/
Louisville
Alex Mastromanno P 6-3 215 Melbourne, Australia Brighton Grammar
Jayion McCluster LB 6-1 206 Largo, Fla. Largo HS
Kentron Poitier WR 6-3 200 Miami, Fla. Miami Palmetto HS
Chubba Purdy QB 6-2 210 Gilbert, Ariz. Perry HS
Bryan Robinson WR 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Palm Beach Central HS
Tate Rodemaker QB 6-4 190 Valdosta, Ga. Valdosta HS
Manny Rogers DT 6-5 329 Sewalls Point, Fla. Jensen Beach HS
Thomas Shrader OL 6-5 283 Venice, Fla. Venice HS
Demorie Tate DB 6-1 189 Orlando, Fla. Freedom HS
Lawrance Toafili RB 6-0 180 Pinellas Park, Fla. Pinellas Park HS
Lloyd Willis OL 6-7 310 Miami, Fla. Killian HS