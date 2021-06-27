Florida State’s football program scored a recruiting victory in Lee County on Sunday, landing a commitment from standout offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp.
The rising senior chose the Seminoles from a group of 29 scholarship offers, including other finalists Florida, Georgia and Cincinnati.
“Florida State was the school for me because it’s a family-oriented school,” Sapp told Chad Simmons of On3Recruits. “They care about me and my family. … It’s close to home, an hour and a half away. I can come home any time I want to visit my mom and my family. It was a good fit for me.”
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Sapp, a prospect at tackle and guard, helped the Trojans to the Region 1-AAAAAA championship and a Class AAAAAA state runner-up finish last season. He joins Jaron Willis, a linebacker/defensive back committed to Georgia Tech, as top recruits from Lee in the rising senior class.
Sapp is a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which has him as the No. 35 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 32 recruit in Georgia.
