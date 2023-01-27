Florida State to retire Buster Posey's jersey

Former San Francisco star catcher Buster Posey will have his jersey retired at Florida State on March 11.

Tallahassee, Fla. -- Florida State will retire the jersey of Buster Posey in a ceremony prior to the start of the Seminoles’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 11 with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 p.m. General admission tickets will go on sale for the game Monday on Seminoles.com. Posey is a native of Lee County and played high school baseball at Lee County High School.

Posey, who was a two-time first team All-America catcher for the Seminoles in 2007 and 2008, won virtually every award in baseball including the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, Brooks Wallace, Johnny Bench and Player of the Year honors by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and Rivals.com in his junior season. Posey also earned All-America honors as a freshman in 2006 at shortstop for the Seminoles before moving behind the plate.

Recommended for you

Tags