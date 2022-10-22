Flu hits Albany State football, but Golden Rams prevail in Savannah

SAVANNAH — With more than 30 Albany State Golden Rams football players dealing with the flu, the Golden Rams still managed to get to Savannah and beat Savannah State 31-20 Saturday afternoon.

The Rams are now 6-2 overall this season and 4-1 in the SIAC. Savannah State fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

