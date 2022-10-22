SAVANNAH — With more than 30 Albany State Golden Rams football players dealing with the flu, the Golden Rams still managed to get to Savannah and beat Savannah State 31-20 Saturday afternoon.
The Rams are now 6-2 overall this season and 4-1 in the SIAC. Savannah State fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan, a sophomore from Winder, got the start Saturday and completed 15 of 20 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Freshman running back JaQuez Williams, from Redan High School in Atlanta, ran for 154 yards on 27 carries and scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Rashad Jordan, a junior from Cedar Grove in Atlanta, caught two touchdown passes for the Golden Rams.
"We wanted to give Jhaydon a shot and see if he could jump-start the offense a little," said ASU head coach Gabe Giardina. "JaQuez is coming off an ACL injury and he is finally healthy. We had some guys sick and he has been killing our first-team defense, so we wanted to give him a shot also. Our offensive line and tight ends played really well."
Malik Barnes, from Mitchell County High School in Camilla, recorded two sacks and had a scoop and score fumble recovery with a seven-yard run for the touchdown. Stephan Pierre led the team with nine tackles, including a sack for a 10-yard loss.
"It was a great character win," the coach said. "Our guys stuck together and kept believing and we were glad we got it done."
The Golden Rams will host their final home game of the season next Saturday at the Albany State Coliseum when Morehouse College comes to town. Kickoff is planned for 2 p.m. Morehouse (0-8) lost to Benedict Saturday afternoon 35-0.