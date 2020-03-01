FORT MYERS, FLA. — Mike Foltynewicz’s Sunday box score won’t look pretty, but he’s keeping his second spring outing in perspective.
Foltynewicz allowed three runs in 1-1/3 innings in the Braves’ 4-2 loss to Boston. The primary damage off came from Rafael Devers’ two-run shot. The Red Sox had four hits and drew two walks off Foltynewicz, who threw 45 pitches.
“It’s all about making your pitches, throwing your pitches, getting comfortable right now,” Foltynewicz said. “Overall, the on-paper (line) doesn’t make it look like that happened, but I got a lot out of today. I pitched a lot out of the stretch, just working on my pitches. “I threw a lot of great pitches. A lot of check swings, actually. At least I had them thinking about swinging. Not many were called for strikes but at least I got them to get their arms going. Sometimes you just have bad luck out there.”
The third run Foltynewicz allowed came after a pair of infield hits. Nick Longhi doubled to right to score Rusney Castillo. Foltynewicz walked the next batter, departing with the bases loaded. Tyler Matzek struck out Devers and J.D. Martinez to prevent further harm to Foltynewicz’s line.
“I don’t know that (Foltynewicz) was off the plate as much as we were led to believe,” Snitker said, referencing home plate umpire Junior Valentine’s handiwork. “It wasn’t as good as the first (start), I’ll put it that way. But as long as he feels OK, we’ll get him back out there.”
Foltynewicz should make another four starts in preparation for the regular season. Despite Saturday’s showing, he’s still happy to be much further along than a year ago, when he missed almost the entirety of spring training with a bone spur in his right elbow.
Other happenings from Sunday
• Kyle Wright couldn’t ask for a better start to spring. He logged three scoreless innings Sunday, allowing only one hit and striking out five. His total through two outings: Five innings, two hits, seven strikeouts and no walks.
“He was really, really good,” Snitker said. “When you look at stuff, he was really good. I think he’s more versed, he’s more ready for this fight than he was a year ago. He’s got another year under his belt, experiencing what he’s experienced. He broke out of camp with us. He was an opening series pitcher. I think all that is going to serve him well down the road and right now.”
Wright, 24, felt he made progress last season despite disappointing numbers. Adjustments in his delivery already seem to be paying off, and should his bid to make the opening-day rotation fall short, another shot in the majors will be around the corner.If Wright keeps pitching as he has, however, he’s going to have a strong case to be part of the team’s first 26-man roster.
• After lacing a double and scoring twice on Saturday, shortstop Braden Shewmake had a hit and RBI on Sunday. The Braves selected Shewmake 21st overall in the 2019 draft, and the Texas A&M produce has made an early impression on Snitker.
“I like him,” Snitker said. “I think he’s going to be a heck of a ballplayer. He’s another one, he just needs to go out and play. I like the skills. He’s a baseball player. I like the feel. He’s got a good toolset. I think he’s going to be a nice little player.”
