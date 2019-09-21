The Dougherty Trojans pulled to within 12-6 in the first half of Friday night’s game and things looked like they might have a chance against Carver at Hugh Mills Stadium. But the 22-yard touchdown run from Gethyn Ellerson would be the only touchdown the Trojans would get as Carver ran away from the Trojans by a 44-8 score.
“They (Carver) have a really good football team and a first-class coaching staff,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “Hats off to Coach J.”
The Carver Tigers scored on 34-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left in the first half to move their halftime lead to 28-6. The Trojans opened the second half by taking the kickoff up to the 35, but the Trojans could not move and were forced to punt. Carver’s Richard Nelson blocked the punt and the Tigers were cooking again at the nine yard line. However, this time the Trojans got the ball back when Elijah West intercepted a pass for the Trojans, but that excitement was short-lived as Carver’s Jahkobe Coleman picked off a Trojan pass a few plays later and raced all the way in for six more Tiger points.
The Tigers got their final touchdown on a 70-yard punt return by Khiari McCoy.
The Trojan offense rotated quarterbacks as both Justin Moore and Bakari Bryant took turns. Moore had the Trojans moving down the field in the fourth quarter with several strong runs and moved the ball down to the 35-yard line of the Tigers. But the Tiger defense struck again when Moore threw a pass toward the end zone that was picked off for another interception.
That interception led to the other two points for the Trojans. After the interception, the Tigers took over at the one-yard line and then Dougherty’s Devoris Calvin and Jabori Frazier sacked the Carver quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
The Trojans had one more shot deep into the Tiger’s territory getting down to the 27. But with Bryant at quarterback, the center snapped the ball over his head and moved the Trojans all the way back to the 48. After a delay of game penalty, the Trojans were faced with 3rd and 32. When Bryant went back to pass, the Tigers sacked him and the Trojans had to punt.
“We keep beating ourselves with small things,” said Gilbert. “We have to learn how to finish a game.”
The Trojans (0-4) will get another chance to end their losing streak Friday night when they play crosstown rival Monroe (1-3) at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Lee County 56 Southwest Macon 6
The Lee County Trojans (4-1) scored six touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 42-0 after the first quarter and went on to rout Southwest of Macon 56-6. Running back Preston Simmons scored four rushing touchdowns for the Trojans. Lee County also got touchdowns from James Hopson, Chauncey Magwood, Christian Frazier and Christopher Jenkins.
Quarterback Kyle Toole completed eight of nine passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions.
The Lee County defense allowed just three rushing yards on 29 carries by Southwest Macon. The Tojan defense are allowing an average of just 58 yards rushing per game so far this season.
The Trojans are off next Friday night and will host Thomson in Leesburg October 4th.
Westover 42 Northside 21
Westover sophomore quarterback Keshay Walton completed 20 of 25 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a third touchdown to lead the Patriots (4-0) over Northside of Columbus 42-21. Wide receiver Jordyn Williams was Walton’s favorite target as he caught 11 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. Dailan Hall caught the other touchdown pass for the Patriots.
The Westover rushing game was also potent as Demarques Beal scored two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries. La’borris Buchanan added 62 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
On defense the Patriots were led by Kobe Fleurinord with nine tackles and Kurdarius Mallard wrapped up eight tackles. Donte Jefferson and Brandon King each picked off a pass. Isaiah Berry caused a fumble and Fleurinord recovered it.
The undefeated Patriots will face their biggest test of the season so far next Friday when travel to Cairo. The Syrupmakers are 3-1 and currently raned seventh in Class 4A.
Sherwood Christian 56 Pataula Charter 47
Senior quarterback Ketavion Curry rushed for 239 yards and scored three touchdowns, then passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns as the Sherwood Christian Eagles won an offensive shootout with Pataula Charter 56-47. Caleb Wiley caught one of those touchdown passes and rushed for another. William Price and Andrew Orr also caught touchdown passes.
The Eagles will play ACE Charter next Friday night.
Pelham 46 Terrell County 6
The third-ranked Pelham Hornets (4-0) led only 12-6 early in the second quarter when Terrel County quarterback Demarion Lattimore connected on a touchdown pass to Shatavion Bowens, but then the Hornet offense exploded and the defense kept the Greenwave from moving the rest of the game.
Cameron Bailey picked off a Greenwave pass that gave Pelham the ball at the 34-yard line. Jamarquis Ross took the ball into the end zone on the next play, but it was called back because of a holding call. After confusion by the officials as to where to spot the ball, the Hornets got the ball at the 20 and senior quarterback Kendrick Patterson ran through the defense of the Greenwave to make the score 19-6.
For the rest of the game it was all Pelham and the once close game ended up with a running clock in the final period.
The Hornets travel to Miller County next Friday night and Terrell County will host Calhoun County.
Trinity Christian 41 Westwood 0
The Westwood Wildcats lost six first half turnovers and trailed 20-0 after the first four minutes of the game as Trinity breezed past the Wilcdats 41-0. Westwood only had 15 players available due to injuries and will now face another big test next week. The Wildcats will travel to Eatonton to face defending state champion Gatewood next Friday night.
Other Scores:
Mitchell County 53 Baconton Charter 7
Miller County 37 Randolph Clay 6
Colquitt Co. 31 Warner Robins 14
Chattahoochee Co. 72 Calhoun Co. 0
Seminole County 45 Stewart County 12
Thursday
Worth County 24 Rutland 22
Thomas Central 35 Monroe 22