Peach County 40 Lee County 17
A battle of two of Georgia’s top-ranked teams didn’t turn out the way Lee County fans had hoped. After beating Peach County 33-0 last year, the Trojans from Peach County blasted Lee County 40-17 Friday night in Ft. Valley.
Lee County got on the board first when quarterback Kyle Toole connected with James Hopson for a 50-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The Peach County Trojans responded with two second quarter touchdowns and led 13-7 at the half.
The second half was all Peach County until very late. Peach put up 27 more points in the second half before the Lee County Trojans could score again. That drought finally ended when Austin Beaver hit a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 40-10. Kaleb McDowell added an 18-yard touchdown run late in the game to bring the game to the final.
Toole completed 12 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Peach County also picked off one Toole pass, his first interception of the year. Hopson caught three passes for 61 yards and Chauncey Magwood caught four for 50 yards. On the ground, Christian Fraizer led the rushing attack with 61 yards on 11 carries.
Glenwood 41 Deerfield Windsor 7
It was lights out at Webb Memorial Stadium at Deerfield Windsor in Albany Friday night – literally. A few minutes into the second quarter of Friday night’s game the lights on the home side of the stadium went off. The game was delayed about five minutes to get the breaker to switch back on.
Before the lights went out, the Glenwood Gators had already built a 14-0 lead with two touchdowns by junior running back Kye Robichaux. The Deerfield Windsor Knights had gotten the ball into Gator territory at the 24 after a run by Parker Jones on their first possession, but the Knights lost the ball on downs after the Gators stopped the Knights. The Gators took over and then scored with just three plays. Gator quarterback Jackson Griner hit two quick screen passes, then threw to Robichaux who raced all the way in for the touchdown. Griner hit Robichaux for another pass on their next possession for another score. Glenwood led 21-0 at the half after a six-yard touchdown run by Griner.
In the second half the Knights did get on the board with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Drew Reich down the center of the field. They never were able to mount a rally as the Gator defense kept the Knights out the rest of the way.
Deerfield Windsor is now 1-1 on the young season and will travel to Newnan to face Heritage Academy next Friday.
Mitchell County 48 Chattahoochee County 6
The Mitchell County Eagles started off slowly in Cusseta Friday night against Chattahoochee County, but once the Eagles got going, the Panthers could not find a way to stop them. And that was without the Eagles’ senior James Thomas who did not play.
The Panthers marched down the field and took a 6-0 lead on their first possession, but never got into the end zone again. Chattco gave the Eagles a break late in the first quarter when the snap flew over the head of the punter and gave Mitchell County the ball deep inside Chattahoochee territory. On the first play of the second quarter, Eagles’ quarterback Quentavious Hunter raced in for a seven-yard touchdown run and after the two-point conversion, the Eagles led 8-6.
On the Panthers next punt, Mitchell County’s Willie Williams raced 65 yards for a touchdown and the domination was on. The Eagles added a third second quarter touchdown on a last-minute drive before the half. Rodney Jones caught a big pass from Hunter to move the ball inside Chattahoochee territory, then Hunter connected for another touchdown as the half ended. A penalty killed the first extra point try and the second one was no good, so the Eagles led 20-6 at the half.
The second half was much of the same. Passing from Hunter to Rodney Jones and others as well as strong running from Markel Sherman the Panthers had no answer for the potent Eagle offense.
Terrell County 26 Miller County 6
The Miller County Pirates got washed away by the Greenwave of Terrell County Friday night as Terrell took advantage of Pirate mistakes to take a 26-6 win Friday night in Colquitt. The Pirates scored first, but after leading 6-0, the Pirates couldn’t find the end zone again, usually because of a turnover.
The Greenwave scored first on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Damarion Lattimore to Rico Simmons and the score was even after the two point play was no good. The Greenwave took the lead with a fumble recovery Quitavious Huckaby. Huckaby picked up the loose ball and raced 20 yards to the end zone. After the two-point conversion, the Greenwave was up 14-6.
The biggest turnover of the night came in the second half as the Pirates were knocking on the door for a score of their own. On a fourth-down play deep in Terrell territory, Miller County attempted a pass that was intercepted by Damarion Lattimore who took the ball 94 yards for a touchdown and instead of the game being tied, the Greenwave rolled to a 20-6 lead. The Pirates had another opportunity to score, but again a turnover stopped the drive and the Greenwave, led by quarterback JaMarkus Allen, marched in and scored again.
Sherwood Christian 26 Georgia Christian 19
Sherwood Christian Academy quarterback Ketavion Curry rushed for 236 yards and passed for 238 more yards with a combined three touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Generals 26-19 Friday night in Albany. Andrew Orr racked up 122 yards and a touchdown receiving those throws from Curry.
The Eagles are now 2-2 on the season and will travel to Columbus to face Calvary Christian next week.