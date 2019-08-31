Big mistakes by the Life Academy Eagles against the two-time defending state champion Lee County Trojans proved to be too much Friday night as Lee County shut-out the visitors from Virgina 27-0. Officials ended the game with just over five minutes to play and Lee County threatening to score again on the five-yard line. Game officials had warned the Life Academy sideline several times about infractions on the sideline and then ended the game when the coaches from repeated the infractions.
“Apparently they could not get their sideline under control,” Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “The game was a forgone conclusion at that point already, but still it ended under strange circumstances.”
Standouts for the Trojans include linebackers Anthony McGrady and Baron Hopson who combined for six sacks and led the defense to holding the Eagles to minus 27 yards rushing. Also getting a nod from Fabrizio for outstanding play were quarterback Kyle Toole who completed 14 of 26 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, wide receiver Baron Hopson who caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and kicker Austin Beaver who hit two field goals, made all three extra point attempts and helped the Trojans with good field position by punting with an average of more than 40 yards per punt.
“Our kids played really hard,” Fabrizio said. “Life has a really talented team and our guys worked hard for this.”
The Trojans took the opening kickoff and opened with a bang as Toole hit James Hopson with a pass to the 40 and then Preston Simmons blew through the defense for seven strong yards. The Life defense then rose up and stopped the Trojans leading to Beaver’s first punt and Life’s first big mistake.
Beaver’s punt sailed high into the air and the Trojans went to cover, the Life player did not make an effort to catch the ball, but the ball hit him in the head and was recovered by Baron Hopson. The Trojans had the ball at the six-yard line. After a pass interference call the ball was down at the two and the Trojans sent in Simmons to run the wildcat formation. The first time Simmons was stopped just short, but the second time Simmons put the ball into the end zone to give the Trojans their first points on the board.
Life looked explosive on their first possession and after a big play moved all the way to the Trojans’ 33- yard line. But then another big Life mistake when Baron Hopson forced another fumble and Lee County took over at the 32. After a nice run from Caleb McDowell, Toole connected with James Hopson to take the ball down to the 35 and then hit a wide-open Hopson in the middle of the field for another Trojan touchdown.
The Trojan defense stopped Life again and as the Eagles tried to punt, Lee County’s Carl Taylor busted through the line to block the punt and give the Trojans the ball at the 35. A few plays later, a diving catch by Chauncy Magwood gave the Trojans a first down at the 13, but the Eagles stopped Lee County and Beaver came on to put the Trojans up 17-0, still in the first quarter.
The Trojans got their last touchdown on a pass from Toole to sophomore Tyrus Washington and Beaver hit another field goal in the second half to end the scoring.
Lee County will now prepare for another big game as they travel to Fort Valley to take on Peach County. Peach County is currently ranked #2 in Class AAA and is one of the favorites to win the state title again.
Westwood 19 Pataula Charter 0
Caleb Griner scored on a 70-yard kick-off return and DJ Palmer picked off a Pataula pass and ran it back 50 yards for another TD as the Wildcats beat the Panthers 19-0 Friday night in Edison. The Wildcats also got a two-yard touchdown run by Beau Shirah and held Pataula scoreless. The Wildcats are now 1-1 on the season while Pataula falls to 0-2.
Deerfield Windsor 19 Westfield 14
After Westfield took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter of Friday night’s game in Perry, Deerfield Windsor got two touchdowns from junior running back Gleaton Jones to take a 12-7 lead and then pushed the lead to 19-7 on a 64-yard run by quarterback Preston Jones in the third quarter. Westfield scored in the final quarter, but Deerfield was able to hold and run out the clock for their season-opening win.
Offensively, Jones led the Knights with 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Defensively, Evans Plowden made 12 tackles, John Branch added 10 tackles and Gleaton wrapped up seven tackles and pulled down an interception.
The Knights (1-0) will host Glenwood Friday night in Albany.
Monroe 36 Terrell County 6
Monroe quarterback Jordan Edwards threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night at the Golden Tornadoes beat the Greenwave of Terrell County 36-6 in Dawson. Senior wide receiver Za’tarious Anderson pulled down six of Edwards’ passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Dominick Henderson caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown while Micah Stewart picked up 68 yards on seven carries for the Tornadoes.
Lafayette Christian 65 Sherwood Christian 30
Sherwood Christian senior quarterback Ketavion Curry passed for three touchdown and rushed for one more, but the defense and special teams were unable to stop Lafayette Christian as they blew past the Eagles 65-30 Friday night in Albany. Senior Caleb Wiley also rushed for 130 yards, caught receptions totaling 70 yards and made six tackles on defense. Ethan Johnson rushed for 78 yards and Zion Barber recorded eight tackles.
“We are still plagued by injuries,” said Coach Chad Evans. “A lot of kids were playing positions for the first time and we simply missed assignments and could not bring anyone down with first contact.”
Curry was back after missing last week and Wiley played, though not 100 percent, Evans said. Senior running back and middle linebacker Zachary Davidson missed the game because on an injury and Evans was not certain if he would play next week.
The Eagles will travel to Valdosta to take on Georgia Christian next Friday night.