The season draws one closer to the end Friday night as big games cam determine playoff spots and home field advantage. None is bigger than Lee County’s trip to Houston County in Warner Robins.
The third-ranked Trojans are in first place in Region 1-AAAAAA and need two wins in the final two games to make sure they stay there. Both Valdosta and Coffee sit with just one loss, and should the Trojans slip up and lose either Friday night in Warner Robins or next week at home against Coffee, the playoff picture gets much muddier. If the Trojans can win both games, they will be region champions again and homefield advantage in the playoffs.
Getting past Houston County is not a given, however. The Bears (4-4) are the only team that has beaten top-ranked Peach County, which in turn, is the only team that has beaten Lee County this year. Since beginning the season 4-0, including that 32-31 overtime win over Peach County, the Bears have lost four straight. Lee County wants to make it five in a row.
“We have talked about that (the Peach County game) this week,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “Our kids would love to play that Peach County game over. We can’t do that, so beating the team that beat Peach County is the next best thing. We need a win Friday night to help work that loss out of our system.”
The Trojans will face an experienced Houston County team that is looking to get in the playoffs as well and is led by linebacker Wesley Steiner. Seiner, an Auburn commit, won the Sparq competition at Nike’s Opening this summer in Texas.
“They are a good football team,” Fabrizio said. “They have receivers that are 6’5”, 6’3” and 6’2”. They have a lot of three-year starters and they have Steiner, plus they are fighting to get into the playoffs. There are no games off in this region.”
Another issue the Trojans are facing is how will the team respond after the huge, last-second and extremely emotional win over Valdosta last week.
“We’ve talked about this a lot,” the coach said. “In this region you have to be able to come back and play at that level again after a huge emotional game. We are in the driver’s seat now and we can’t slip up and lose what we have just gained.”
Fabrizio is expecting a tough game against the Bears and he is hoping his defense can clear up some mistakes from Friday night in Valdosta where the Wildcats put up 50 points against the Trojans. Not all of that, however, was defensive problems. Some of it was just excellent playmaking.
“Sometimes you just have to tip your hat your opponent,” Fabrizio said. “Tate Rodemaker and the Valdosta team made some excellent plays. In that game you had two of the best quarterbacks in Georgia (Kyle Toole was playing for Lee County) playing at a very high level. Sometimes it is not mistakes by the defense, but just excellent plays by your opponent.”
If the Trojans can take the win on the road Friday night in Warner Robins, it sets up a region championship game in Leesburg next Friday with Coffee as the opponent. Both Coffee and Valdosta have one region loss, so if the Trojans can beat Houston County and Coffee, they will be region champions. A loss to either one could leave three teams tied with a 3-1 region record and tiebreakers will decide who wins the region championship and home field advantage.
In other games Friday night, the Westover Patriots (6-2) will host the Americus Sumter Panthers (4-4) at Hugh Mills Stadium in a battle for third place in Region 1-AAAA. The Carver Tigers have clinched the region championship with Cairo in second. Both the Patriots and the Panthers are 4-2 in region play, so the winner will hold third place with one game to go. The Panthers have the most challenging final game as they play Carver while the Patriots will face Hardaway.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (3-6) will take the short trip to Sylvester for a region battle with Worth County (2-7) Friday night. It is the final regular season game of the year for both teams.
The Dougherty Trojans (1-7) will travel to face the Columbus Blue Devils (1-7) in an effort to stay out of the bottom of the region standings.
The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (5-3) will travel to face Tiftarea (5-2) in Chula. The Knight defense will be looking to continue its domination after giving up only three points in the last three games. The Knight are 2-0 in the region. Tiftarea beat Brookwood last week and lost to Valwood earlier so they are 1-1 in the region.
The Terrell County Greenwave (5-3) will be looking to bounce back after last week’s loss with a homecoming game against Stewart County (1-7).
The third-ranked Pelham Hornets (8-0) and the fifth-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (7-1) each have one more game to win to set up the region championship battle next week at Centennial Stadium in Camilla. The Hornets will travel to Seminole County (4-4) and the Eagles will go to Cuthbert to take on Randolph-Clay (0-8). Both Pelham and Mitchell County are heavily favored.
The Westwood Wildcats (1-8) will host Terrell Academy (5-4) in Camilla Friday night.