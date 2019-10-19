The 7th-ranked Crisp County Cougars’ speed on offense and defense proved to be too much for the Monroe Golden Tornadoes Friday night as the Cougars blasted Monroe 33-6 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. The Cougar defense was constantly forcing mistakes and bad passes and kept Monroe from mounting any offense success until very late in the game. In the meantime, the Cougar offense, led by quarterback AJ Lofton and running back Marquise Palmer, proved difficult to stop as well.
With the offense struggling, the Monroe coaches changed quarterbacks and put in sophomore Bradon Mcgill. But Mcgill found little success as well with the Cougar defense in his face before he could get throws off and was sacked several times.
Later in the fourth quarter, Da’Arrious Rivers returned to his position as quarterback. Still the Golden Tornadoes could not get the offense cranking. In the fourth quarter the Tornadoes had a serious scoring threat but couldn’t get into the end zone. The drive got a kickstart when Rivers threw to Za’tarrious Anderson on the sideline. The pass was incomplete, but the Cougars were flagged for pass interference. Rivers then connected with Anderson on another pass down to the 46 and the Cougars were penalized for a horse collar penalty, moving the ball the 26. With Mcgill now in the game as a receiver, Rivers found him around the eight-yard line and threw as both the Cougar defender and Mcgill went for the ball. The two wrestled for possession and after the pile of players got up, Mcgill came out with the ball.
However, that is where the drive ended. Four plays later the Tornadoes only got two more yards and the Cougars took over.
The Tornadoes finally got their touchdown late in the game when Rivers connected with a wide-open Dominik Henderson in the middle of the field for a 75-yard touchdown pass.
The Monroe defense was led by senior linebacker Emon Seay who wrapped up 15 tackles on the night.
The loss puts Monroe at 3-5 on the season and 0-1 in the region. The Tornadoes will travel to Adel next week for a region battle with Cook County. The Cougars are now 5-3 on the year and 1-0 in the region. The Cougars will host Worth County next week.
Hardaway 9 Dougherty 6
The Dougherty Trojans had their chances with several trips deep into Hardaway territory but were unable to capitalize Friday night in Columbus and lost 9-6. Hardaway scored on the opening drive and never was able to get past the Dougherty defense again and their only other score was a safety in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans scored their touchdown on a 42-yard pass from Justin Moore to Bakari Bryant.
“We played well defensively,” said head coach Johnny Gilbert. “Our defense stopped them deep in the red zone five or six times, but we just couldn’t get things done on offense. We missed some easy passes with throws in the dirt. We just didn’t execute well on offense.”
The Trojans are now 1-6 on the season and will play crosstown rival Westover (5-2) Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Terrell Academy 36 Calvary Christian 14
Terrell Academy senior Quintard Wright scored three touchdowns Friday night in Dawson as the Eagles rolled past Calvary Christian. Wright scored on three short runs and the Eagles added touchdown runs from Cole Lewis and quarterback Blaine Grace as Terrell Academy built a 36-0 lead before Calvary scored twice late in the fourth. Terrell’s Ian Kelley also booted a 41-yard field goal for the Eagles.
Terrell Academy is now 5-3 on the year and will now travel to Newnan to take on Heritage Academy next week.