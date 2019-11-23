The Backyard Brawl Part 2 is set. Both Pelham (10-1) and Mitchell County (10-1) won their playoff games Friday night to set up a rematch between the fierce rivals. Two weeks ago, Mitchell County beat Pelham 36-28 to claim the region championship – but more importantly bragging rights. Usually those bragging rights last for a year, but this time Pelham has an opportunity for redemption.
Pelham quarterback Kendrick Patterson engineered an 88-yard drive in the fourth quarter to put the Hornets ahead and Darrell Starling picked off a Wilcox County pass and returned it for a touchdown to seal the win Friday night as the Hornets beat Wilcox County 41-36.
Pelham opened the game with the first 10 points, but Wilcox scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 17-10 halftime lead. Whatever head coach Dondrial Pinkins told the Hornets at half time worked, because the Hornets scored quickly on their first two possessions while the defense held the Patriots to three and out for their first three possessions of the second half.
In that third quarter, Patterson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Stewart on the first possession and hit Stewart for a nice gain on the second possession. After a big run from Starling and a face mask penalty, Patterson raced around the left side and into the end zone for six. He then scored the two-point conversion to give the Hornets the lead at 24-17. The Hornets added a 23-yard field goal from Yahir Rios to make it 27-17 and Pelham looked firmly in control as the third quarter ended.
But the Patriots got a huge break early in the fourth quarter. After the Hornets were unable to move in the first fourth quarter possession, Pelham punter Doug Curles went back to punt. The snap was low and Curles had trouble handling the ball as the Patriot defense rushed toward him. He picked up the ball to run, but Wilcox County stopped him in his tracks and the Patriots had the ball at the 15. A few plays later, Desmond Tisdol scored on a three-yard run for the Patriots.
The Patriots scored again on the next possession to take a 30-27 lead with about six minutes left in the game. The kickoff return didn’t go well for the Hornets and they had 88 yards to travel to get the touchdown. That’s when Patterson went to work again.
The senior quarterback made several big plays, usually on third and long to keep the drive moving after the Patriots would stop the Hornets on the first two downs. A personal foul penalty helped the Hornets at one point, and with 1:56 remaining in the game, Patterson hit Starling with an 11-yard touchdown pass to the put the Hornets up for good. The Patriots desperately tried to get some offense going, but the Hornet defense was keyed up and on fire, stopping anything the Patriots attempted. On fourth and 10, Starling intercepted the pass and raced into the end zone to seal the win for the Hornets.
Mitchell County 36 Turner County 7
The Mitchell County Eagles had little trouble with the visiting Rebels of Turner County Friday night at Centennial Stadium in Camilla. Mitchell County senior James Thomas scored five touchdowns (four rushing and one passing) and the Eagles blew out the Rebels 36-7 in the second-round playoff game.
The Eagles took the opening kick-off and quickly marched right down the field using an effective running game. The Eagles have an extremely potent passing game, but the first half was all about the running game. Thomas capped the first drive with a 14-yard run.
Mitchell County’s Earl Waters picked off a Turner County pass to set up the Eagles near midfield and begin their next scoring drive. Quarterback Quentavious Hunter hit Malcom Jones with a big pass before De’shaun Sherman busted through on a couple of runs to get inside the five. Thomas then put the ball into the end zone and also scored the two-point conversion.
The Rebels tried a fake punt in the second quarter that got them no where and the Eagles took advantage, starting at the 41-yard line. Thomas broke loose on a 16-yard run and then scored again a few plays later. He scored another two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 22-7 halftime lead.
In the fourth quarter, Thomas added two more touchdowns – one on a pass and the other a 50-yard touchdown run.