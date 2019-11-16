Things didn’t start out well Friday night for the Terrell Academy Eagles, but it sure did end that way. With a clearing in the miserable weather, the Eagles exploded in the third quarter with four touchdowns to blow open a tight game with Robert Toombs Academy and win going away 64-26 in the first round of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) playoffs.
Leading 30-26 at the half, the Eagles got into the end zone first with a 51-yard touchdown run by quarterback Blaine Grace. A couple of minutes later the Eagles were in the end zone again, this time on a run by Cole Lewis. The two-point conversion by Lawson Hall put the Eagles up 44-26 but Terrell was just getting started.
Grace hit Caleb Jones with a 14-yard touchdown pass and then Cole Lewis scored again before the third quarter ended. Ian Kelly nailed both of the PAT kicks to put the Eagles way out front at 58-26.
But things didn’t start well for the Eagles. Robert Toombs (RTA)running back Lando Bell took the opening kickoff from Ian Kelly 97 yards to begin the game. Terrell Academy responded quickly with two big runs by senior running back Que Wright – the second one for a 45-yard touchdown. Lawson Hall’s two-point conversion gave the Eagles an 8-6 lead.
However, the Crusaders looked determine early on. After the Eagles stopped the Crusaders on the next possession, RTA went back to punt, but faked it and the punter took the ball up to the Eagles 20 yard line. The Eagle defense rose up again with first and goal at the six and knocked the ball loose. Dalton Harden recovered for Terrell Academy.
The Crusaders bounced back and then blocked an Eagle punt and took over at the 20 and took that one into the end zone to lead 12-8. But the Crusaders weren’t finished. RTA tried an onside kick and recovered the ball near midfield and completed two nice passes in the rain to get into the end zone again. They led 19-8 at that point.
The Eagle defense only allowed one more touchdown during the game, however and ended up blowing the Crusaders away.
Terrell Academy (7-4) will now travel to Sandersville to take on Brentwood (9-2) in the next round of the GISA playoffs.
Lee County 50 Greenbrier 0
The third-ranked Lee County Trojans built a 43-0 half time lead over Greenbrier of Evans (Augusta) Friday night and breezed to a first-round playoff victory 50-0. Realizing how outmanned they were, the Greenbrier staff asked for a running clock after the first quarter when the Trojans led 23-0.
Lee County’s Marlon Brown scored the first two touchdowns for the Trojans on short runs and Cjay Rountree scored on a nine-yard run to build a quick 21-0 with three Austin Beaver extra points. The Trojan defense added a safety in the first quarter to make that first quarter score 23-0.
James Hopson scored on a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Toole in the second quarter before Brown got into the end zone again on a 10-yard run. Chauncey Magwood caught a 10-yard pass to push the score to 43-0 heading into the half.
Christian Frazier scored the final touchdown for the Trojans on a one-yard run in the third quarter.
The Trojan defense held Greenbriar to –22 yards rushing on the night.
Lee County will now host Creekside (Fairburn) who beat Alpharetta 21-0 Friday night.
Deerfield-Windsor 27 Bethlehem Christian 3
The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (6-5) will now get a rematch with region rival Valwood next week after whipping Bethlehem Christian 27-3 Friday night in Bethlehem.
Junior running back Gleaton Jones rushed for 120 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Knights in the win. Rob Leach also scored on a touchdown run as did Garrett Wilson. Spears Wilson nailed three of the four PATS for the Knights.
Just last week Valwood (8-2) scored a fourth quarter touchdown to beat the Knights 10-7 and take the Region 3-AAA championship. Now the Knights get another shot at the Valiants, but this time it will be in Valdosta.