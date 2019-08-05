High school football fans — the wait is almost over. Two local teams will give fans an opportunity to see high school football action Friday night one in Albany and one in Atlanta -the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles and the Dougherty High Trojans. Sherwood will host Georgia Southwestern at the school’s football stadium on the campus of Sherwood Christian Academy just outside of Albany. The Dougherty Trojans were scheduled to play at Hugh Mills Stadium, but last week that changed and now the Trojans will travel to Atlanta and play at Washington High School near Morehouse College in Atlanta. Still, the Trojans are on task to prepare.
“We are treating this like a big game preparation week,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “We are trying to do things like a normal game week so we can see what we need to work on as we get ready to start the season on Aug. 24.”
Gilbert said practices are focused on fine tuning what the coaches have already been teaching and the team is working on all parts of the game.
“We are doing work on the 2-minute drills, on the passing game, on the running game, on the defensive schemes,” he said. “We are working on all aspects this week to get ready.”
Monday afternoon the team started with a study hall before heading to the field to get reps in.
At Sherwood Christian, head coach Chad Evans has similar thoughts. But his team will be on their home field in familiar territory.
“Our practice scrips will be just like a regular game week,” Evans said Monday afternoon. “It will be a little challenging because the students are not in school yet, but we are going to do it as close to a regular game week as we can.”
Sherwood students return to class on Friday, just in time for the first Friday night football action.
Evans said this week is not about putting in new offensive or defensive plays,but instead focusing on what they players have already learned this summer.
“Our offense and defense were completely installed during camp,” he said. “Now it is just about getting reps in. Just doing it over and over again.”
Evans said a number of his back up players will likely see a good number of plays during the scrimmage and the first couple of weeks of the regular season.
“We have some non-football related injuries with kids who play travel baseball or pick up basketball games that have gotten injured,” Evans said. “So my younger guys will get s some real playing time. We probably be at full strength until three weeks or so into the season, but hopefully before region play begins.”
After the scrimmage on Friday, the Eagles will open the regular season on Aug. 16 at home against Aucilla Christian.