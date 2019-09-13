The Westover Patriots scored 31 unanswered second half points Friday night to remain unbeaten and win their first region game of the year over Columbus 44-14. The Columbus Blue Devils had taken a 14-13 lead into the half after a fake punt set up a touchdown for Columbus as the first half came to a close.
But the Westover defense had none of that in the second half. It was the defense that set up three touchdowns for the Patriots on turnovers. The Blue Devils took the opening kickoff, but on the third play Westover’s Damon Polite intercepted a pass from Columbus quarterback Joshua Jackson and took the ball down to the five-yard line. Two plays later the Patriots had the lead they would never relinquish.
The third quarter ended with Westover up only 20-14 but the Patriots were sitting at the Blue Devils six- yard line as the fourth quarter began. It was a struggle, but three plays later La’borris Buchanan busted through the line at the goal line for his second touchdown of the night.
The Patriots got another big break with the Blue Devils driving in the fourth quarter. Columbus was down near the Westover 30-yard line when Jackson fumbled, and Westover’s Dametris Green picked up the fumble and raced 70 yards for the score. After the kick by Collins Giovingo, the Patriots were fully in control with a 34-14 lead.
Giovingo put three more on the board with a 36-yard field goal on the next Westover possession and then got their final break toward the end of the game. Jackson was back to pass for the Blue Devils again and this time Kobe Fleurinord picked off the pass and set up the final touchdown. Westover slowed the progress of the game significantly and did straight runs up the middle by Demarques Beal, but Beal busted through the line with 14 seconds left for the final Westover touchdown.
In the first half, the Patriots had scored first on a two-yard run by Buchanan and had gotten their second touchdown on a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keshay Walton to Dailan Hall.
The Patriots will be on the road next Friday night when they travel to Columbus to face Northside. Kick off Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lee County 49 Americus-Sumter 6
The Lee County Trojans scored the first five times they had possession of the ball and the defense kept Americus-Sumter out of the end zone all night as the Trojans took a big 49-6 win in Leesburg Friday night.
The Trojans built a 14-0 lead with their first two possessions, the first score on a run by Preston Simmons and then quarterback Kyle Toole connected with Chauncey Magwood for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
After the Panthers moved down the field with the help of two big penalties, the Americus Sumter got on the board with a field goal, Caleb McDowell electrified the crowd on the kick-off. He took the ball around the five-yard line and raced down the sideline in front of the Americus-Sumter bench and took it home for six more Trojan points.
The Panthers were able to move down the field again until very deep in Trojan territory, but had to settle for another field goal because they could not get into the end zone. With the score 21-6 and the half approaching, Toole hit Magwood for another touchdown pass, this time a 10-yard pass into the corner of the end zone.
The second half saw the Trojans keep Americus Sumter off the board completely while adding three more Trojan rushing touchdowns. McDowell, Simmons and Christian Frazier all score on touchdown runs for the Trojans in the second half.
Toole was perfect on the night with his passing. He was 12 for 12 for 142 yard and two touchdowns. His favorite receiver of the night was Chauncey Magwood who caught eight passes for 120 yards and those two touchdowns. The rushing game was evenly split as Frazier picked up 76 yards on eight carries and Simmons rushed for 74 on nine carries.
The Trojans will host Southwest (of Macon) next Friday night in Leesburg. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Other Scores
Perry 45 Monroe 20
Heritage (Newnan) 35 Deerfield Windsor 0
Calvary Christian 42 Sherwood Christian 13
Mitchell County 36 Miller County 8
Edmund Burke 28 Terrell Aca. 12