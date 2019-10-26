The West beats the East...The Westover Patriots whipped cross-town rival Dougherty Friday night 48-0 at Hugh Mills Stadium to move their record to 6-2 on the season and 4-2 in the region. Dougherty fell to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the region.
The Patriots built a 21-0 halftime lead and then added four more touchdowns in the second half, including a final one with just 20 seconds left on the clock. The extra point try for two with Dougherty down 48-0 and 20 seconds left did not sit well with Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert.
‘That shows absolutely no class as a coach,” Gilbert said after the game. “You beat us fair and square, but you didn’t have to end it like that. That just shows no class.”
The Patriots jumped on the Trojans in the first quarter with a 65-yard run by senior running back La’Borris Buchanan before quarterback Cameron Hopkins hit Jordyn Williams for a touchdown pass to put the Patriots up 14-0. The Westover defense got the third touchdown of the game when Daymon Polite scooped up a fumble and returned it for six points.
Westover made it look easy on the first drive of the second half. Starting at the 30-yard line, running back Demarques Beal took the first handoff 46 yards down to the 24 and on the next play went past the Trojans again for a 24-yard touchdown run and six points.
On the next possession, Westover’s Dontae Jefferson picked off a Dougherty pass and a few plays later, Hopkins connected with Jordyn Williams for a 25-yard touchdown pass. After Collins Gionvingo booted the extra point, the Patriots were up 35-0.
Early in the fourth, with the running clock in place, Hopkins hit Williams again. This time Williams caught the ball in the middle of the field around the 35 and raced all the way in for the score. As the end of the game approached, Westover’s Keshay Walton picked off a Bakari Bryant pass and gave the Patriots the ball at the 18. With 20 seconds left in the game, Julius Mcclellan blew past the defense for an 8-yard run into the end zone. The Patriots lined up to try the two-point conversion, but the pass failed.
Westover will now host Americus-Sumter at Hugh Mills Stadium Friday night while Dougherty will travel to Columbus to face the Blue Devils of Columbus High School Friday night.
Lee County 53 Valdosta 50
Lee County senior kicker Austin Beaver booted a 20-yard field goal on the final play of the game Friday night to give the fourth-ranked Lee County Trojans (7-1) a 53-50 win over second-ranked Valdosta in Valdosta. Valdosta is now 7-2 on the year. The Trojans lead the region now with a 2-0 region record.
The teams had gone back and forth all night with dominating the game. Valdosta would score, and the Trojans would respond. The Trojans rolled up 458 yards of offense on the night. With the game tied at 50, Valdosta punted to the Trojans with less than two minutes to play and the Trojans drove down the field to set up Beaver’s game winning kick.
Lee County quarterback Kyle Toole threw three touchdown passes to junior wide receiver Chauncey Magwood on the night. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 287 yards and threw no interceptions. Running back Preston Frazier rushed for 84 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Trojans. Lee County also got touchdowns from Christian Frazier and Caleb McDowell.
Magwood snagged a total of eight passes for 136 yards while James Hopson caught six for 111 yards.
Lee County will now travel to Warner Robins Friday night to face another region battle – this time with Houston County. The Bears are now 4-4 on the season after losing to Coffee 28-7 Friday night.