ALBANY -- Being a game-changer is in Akileis Leroy's blood.
Leroy is walking in the footsteps of his father, his uncle, and his cousin as he prepares to play professional football. However, Albany State legend Antonio Leroy needs to get his passport updated if he hasn't already. His son, Akileis Leroy, recently signed a contract to play professional football in Finland. The younger Leroy played linebacker at Monroe and Lee County, graduating in 2017, before playing college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.
Leroy will be playing linebacker for the Kuopio Steelers, who recently won their third straight Maple Bowl -- the championship game in Finland. Kuopio is a Finnish city of about 120,000 residents in the eastern part of Finland.
So how did the latest of the football-playing Leroys get the opportunity to play in Europe?
"My dad has always preached that you can do anything you set your mind to do," Akileis Leroy said of Antonio. "I have been looking for a way to play at the next level. After my pro day didn't go the way I had hoped, I went back to work.
"So, I got a full-time job here in Albany and I went back to training with my dad. He has been training me since I was knee-high to him, so I went back to working out and training with him. Then I heard about a Euro Players website, made a page, and posted a video. About a week later I got a message from the Kuopio team. They offered me a contract and I signed it."
The Finnish football season runs from May to September, so Leroy will be leaving for Finland during the last week of March.
Finland is a long way from Albany, but Leroy has the support of his family.
"Everything I do is for me and my family's benefit," he said. "At first my dad was just asking if I was sure this is what I wanted, and I told him I was positive. He is all for it. He just wants me to be sure and be successful. I am more ready for this now than I have ever been."
While Leroy is obviously excited about his opportunity to play in Europe, he still has his eyes on playing professionally here in the United States.
"They told me I was going to get to play and be the center of their defense," he said. "I'm taking this time to develop myself and my game as much as possible. I'm not going just to play, I plan to dominate. Playing football is like muscle memory. It will all come back to me. I am excited and looking for more."
At Florida Atlantic, he played in 51 games. During his senior season in 2019, he played in 13 games, made 101 tackles, 7.5 quarterback sacks, and had three pass breakups.
Akileis' older brother, Antonio Leroy Jr., has completed his college eligibility at Albany State with a master's degree.
Follow Akileis' journey in Finland on Twitter @AkileisLeroy.
