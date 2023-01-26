Football in Finland: Albany's Akileis Leroy headed to Europe

Albany's Akileis Leroy (2) will be heading to Kuopio, Finland to play football for the Kuopio Steelers who have won the Finnish championship in American football three years in a row.

 Florida Atlantic University

ALBANY -- Being a game-changer is in Akileis Leroy's blood.

Leroy is walking in the footsteps of his father, his uncle, and his cousin as he prepares to play professional football. However, Albany State legend Antonio Leroy needs to get his passport updated if he hasn't already. His son, Akileis Leroy, recently signed a contract to play professional football in Finland. The younger Leroy played linebacker at Monroe and Lee County, graduating in 2017, before playing college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.

Tags