A full regular season, considered at long shot at one point because of the COVID-19 pandemic is complete. Now the state title chase begins.
The playoffs get underway Friday for Georgia teams, including powerhouse Lee County, which enters the postseason as a state championship favorite and with the target of the No. 1 ranking in Class AAAAAA. The Trojans earned that status winning always difficult Region 1-AAAAAA — their fourth straight region crown.
The goal of a state championship, which would be its third in a four-year span, starts Friday in Leesburg with a game against traditional metro Atlanta power Tucker. The Tigers (3-4) won state titles in 2008 and 2011, and finished as state runner-up in 2013 and 2016.
Their top players this year include defensive end Dawson Rivers and the versatile Isaiah Raheem, who sees action at wide receiver, quarterback and safety.
"Tucker has an outstanding program with great tradition,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “Coach (Bryan) Lamar and his staff do a great job and will have them well prepared. Our kids our excited about starting the playoffs. We had a great week of practice last week during our open week and are looking forward to Friday night.”
Lee (8-1) enjoyed an off week after routing Valdosta 41-7 on Nov. 13 to clinch the region championship. Valdosta didn’t manage an offensive touchdown against a stout Trojans defense led by linebackers Baron Hopson and Juwan Bailey. Meanwhile, the offense did its usual work on the ground with a big night from the offensive line and running backs Caleb McDowell and Preston Simmons.
Since its only slipup, a loss at AAAAAAA Lowndes on Sept. 25, Lee has been on a roll, beginning with a 62-6 rout of Lithia Springs. A huge, 27-7 win over Warner Robins followed before a 23-16 win over AAAAAAA Tift County.
The region slate featured wins over Houston County (27-6) and Northside-Warner Robins (20-14) before the victory at Lowndes.
Westover opens on the road
Westover, the only Dougherty County Schools football program to reach the postseason, travels to Perry for a first-round game in AAAA on Saturday.
The Georgia High School Association moved all AAAA and AA games from Friday to Saturday because of a shortage of officials.
The Patriots (1-4) qualified for state courtesy of a 14-8 win over rival Dougherty on Oct. 16. They were the only Dougherty school to win a game in tough Region 1-AAAA after the Albany schools began play in October.
Perry (6-4) has won six of seven, including four in a row, after an 0-3 start.
Pelham, Mitchell County begin at home
Both Mitchell County and Pelham open the Class A Public playoffs at home this week. Pelham hosts Montgomery County, while Mitchell hosts against Johnson County.
Pelham went 5-1 in its COVID-19 shortened season, winning the Region 1-A Public championship with an unbeaten record. Its only true test in region play came in the Sept. 18 season opener, a 24-18 win over Mitchell County. The Hornets take on a 6-4 Montgomery County team.
Mitchell heads into the postseason with the momentum of four straight wins after an 0-3 start. The victories in that span are over Miller County (36-27), Seminole County (42-14), Randolph-Clay (56-7) and Terrell County (35-21). The Eagles face a strong Johnson County team with an 8-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.