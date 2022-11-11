SPRINGFIELD — The Lee County football team blew out Effingham County 57-7 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA GHSA state playoffs Friday night, setting up a second-round challenge next week against Woodward Academy.
Woodward Academy (10-1) had a rout of its own Friday night, beating Riverwood Charter 41-13.
Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-quarter touchdowns to give the No. 7-ranked Lee County Trojans a 27-0 first-quarter lead. Kromah scored on runs for 42, 5, 4 and 41 yards in the opening quarter and left no doubt about the outcome of the game.
Quarterback Weston Bryan added a one-yard run for another touchdown early in the second quarter, then threw a quick pass to Braxton Honer for a 33-yard touchdown play. The Trojan defense got into the scoring column when Dontae Tinson picked up a fumble stripped by Temeriz Williams and raced 50-plus yards into the end zone to put the score at 47-0 at halftime.
The Trojans led 54-0 moments after the start of the third quarter when Kason Hooks took the opening kickoff 70 yards for another touchdown. With a running clock in the second half, the Rebels managed a touchdown against Lee County and Trojan kicker Wyatt Waddell booted a 43-yard field goal for Lee County's final points. Waddell also converted six of seven extra points for the Trojans.
The Trojans piled up 265 yards rushing on 32 carries and added 77 yards passing, completing six of seven passes. Kromah led the rushing attack with 128 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Honer added 109 yards on 13 carries and also had two receptions for 46 yards.
Lee County will be heading to the metro Atlanta area to face Woodward in College Park next Friday night.
Northeast Macon 41, Worth County 27
MACON — Three minutes made the difference.
With less than three minutes to play in the game, the Worth County Rams (8-3) and Northeast Macon (8-3) were tied 27-27, but the Raiders got two late touchdown runs by the state's leading rusher, Nick Woodford, to win the game and end Worth County's excellent football season.
The loss puts a damper on the excellent offensive performance of the Rams, led by senior quarterback Chip Cooper. Cooper completed 32 of 54 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. D'Ontae Fulton caught 10 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Parker Weaver caught 11 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Woodford scored the first of his five touchdowns on a one-yard run to put the Raiders ahead 7-0, but the Rams responded quickly with a 50-yard touchdown pass play from quarterback Chip Cooper to Fulton to tie the game at 7-7. Woodford scored two more touchdowns to push the Northeast Raiders out to a 21-6 lead before Cooper hit Fulton with a 13-yard touchdown with less than a minute to play in the half.
A 28-yard touchdown pass to Weaver with the extra point kick by Willam Crowe closed the gap to just 21-19 in the third quarter. The Rams took the lead early in the fourth with a 62-yard pass play from Cooper to Fulton. Cooper hit Weaver for the two-point conversion to put the Rams ahead 27-21 with less than 10 minutes to play. That lead held until 2:28 remaining when Woodford scored on a two-yard run then scored again on a 33-yard run with just over a minute and a half to play.
The Rams lost two fumbles in the game and had 10 penalties. They converted six of 16 third-down plays.
"We just had too many mistakes," said Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond. "The kids played really hard. I am so proud of them."
Spalding 26, Westover 7
GRIFFIN — The Spalding Jaguars (7-4) scored two third-quarter touchdowns to break open a close game and beat the Westover Patriots (3-8) 26-7 Friday night in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
Spalding quarterback Curt Clark hit Dwight Terrell for a 34-yard touchdown pass with about four minutes remaining in the first quarter to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead. The Patriots responded in the second quarter when senior running back Aiden Griffin danced past the Spalding defense for a 34-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7 after Edison Vicente's extra point kick.
Late in the half, Spalding's Cedric Evans broke free for a long run down to the Westover 27, and moments later Clark rambled into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown run to put Spalding up 14-7 at the half.
The Jaguars added two more touchdowns in the second half to secure the win and end the Patriots' season. But head coach Adam Miller was pleased with his team's effort.
"The boys fought their tails off," said Miller. "I am so proud of this senior class and their growth as young men. This is the new expectation for our program moving forward."
OTHER SCORES
Clinch Co. 38, Mitchell Co. 15
Dublin 55, Pelham 14
Thomas Co. Central 49, Evans 10
Lanier Co. 14, Miller Co. 13
Early Co. 60, Turner Co. 19
Cook 77, ACE Charter 35
Charlton Co. 44, Seminole Co. 0
Houston Co. 29, Brunswick 28
Cairo 27, Westside 14
Bleckley Co. 14, Brooks Co. 10
Bainbridge 58, Baldwin 20
GIAA
Windsor 22, Westwood 6
Pinewood 44, Southland 14
