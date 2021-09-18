LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County football team rolled to an easy 64-14 win over Lithia Springs Friday night at Lee County High School in preparation for another big showdown.
The Trojans (5-0) knocked off Class AAAAAAA powerhouse Lowndes, which was ranked ahead of Lee in national polls, last week. Now they have their sights on defending AAAAA state champion and top-ranked Warner Robins.
Lee found little defensive resistance from Lithia Springs on Friday. The Trojans were ahead 35-0 at the end of the first quarter and 57-6 at the half. They rolled up a total 471 yards on offense, including 356 yards rushing.
The rushing attack was led by freshman Ousmane Kromah, who ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries — an average of more than 24 yard per carry. Senior running back Reginald Williams broke a 69-yard jaunt for a touchdown with his one attempt and fellow senior Julius McClellan picked up 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Chris Martin completed 7 of 14 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Willie Williams and Tyrus Washington with throws that put points on the board for the Trojans.
Now the work for Warner Robins begins.
"This will be a huge game," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "These are two nationally ranked teams. We will have to handle going into Warner Robins, which is a tough place to play."
Warner Robins (4-0) is the top-ranked team in Class 5A, but has already defeated every team in Lee County's football region - except Lee County. They beat Valdosta 43-20 to open the season, They defeated Northside Warner Robins 49-7 and last night trounced Houston County 49-0. They have also beat 7A powerhouse Archer 50-34.
"Last year we gave them their only loss, so I am sure that they have that game circled," Fabrizio added.
Warner Robins is ranked No. 56 in the High School America poll while the Trojans landed at No. 64 this past week.
NE Macon 27, Monroe 6
ALBANY — After a first half where neither team could do much offensively, the NE Macon Raiders found ways around the Monroe Golden Tornado defense and scored three second half touchdowns to defeat Monroe 27-6 Friday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
The Raiders led 7-0 at the half when Kalik Evans scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. It looked like the touchdown might have woken the Monroe offense as well because on the next drive the Tornadoes moved down quickly with a big pass from Cory Randle to Dominik Henderson as Monroe moved into Raider territory. However, the drive stalled and Monroe punted, leaving the Raiders at the one yard line.
The Golden Tornadoes found another opportunity to score in the third quarter and got as close at the Raider 15 yard line, but on fourth and nine the pass to Henderson was knocked away by the Raider defense in the end zone.
Meanwhile, the Raiders added two third quarter touchdowns with touchdown passes from quarterback Travion Solomon to Omarion Ottoman and Zion Odoms and the Tornadoes trailed 21-6.
However, the Golden Tornadoes sprung to life late in the third quarter when Andrico Jackson snagged a pass and raced across the field and through the Raider defenders for a 56-yard touchdown play that finally put Monroe on the board. The kick failed but Monroe had closed the gap to 21-6.
The Raiders added another late touchdown to end the scoring.
Monroe is now 2-3 on the season and now heads into region play next Friday night against Thomas County Central in Thomasville.
Other Area Scores
Westwood 26 Westminster (Augusta) 10
Terrell Academy 47 Georgia Christian 14
Westfield 28 Southland 14
Savannah Christian 42 Deerfield-Windsor 0
Dougherty 52 Turner County 21
Brooks County 43 Mitchell County 0
Pelham 18 Toombs County 13
Lanier County 48 Baconton Charter 14
Pataula Charter 14 Central Christian 6
Colquitt County 55 Heritage (Conyers) 0
