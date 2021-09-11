LEESBURG — The No. 2 ranked Lee County Trojans dominated the first half of Friday night's game against No. 7 Lowndes and held off the Vikings in the second half for a 24-21 win.
The Trojan defense kept Lowndes senior and four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown bottled up most of the night, while the Lowndes defense had trouble tackling Lee County freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, who scored three times in the first half as the Trojans built a 24-7 halftime edge.
"Any time you can get a win over a program like Lowndes, it is a great win," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "Our kids did a great job coming out and getting control of the game early. We did a good job establishing the running game and our defense did a nice job on their quarterback. You don't stop a player like Jacurri Brown, but our team defense did an excellent job in slowing him down."
While Brown is a well-known prospect who is committed to play college football at the University of Miami, the Vikings might not have been aware of Kromah, Lee County's freshman tailback. They may not be able to pronounce his name, but they will remember the freshman who torched the Viking defense for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
The Trojans took the opening kickoff down the field quickly when Willie Williams broke free for a big gain down to the 27-yard line. However, a third down pass from Lee quarterback Christopher Martin to Wyatt Daniel left the Trojans with a fourth down at the nine yard line and senior kicker Alex Collins trotted onto the field and nailed a 26-yard field goal to put the Trojans up 3-0.
After the Trojan defense stuffed Brown and the Vikings, Lowndes sailed a high punt down the field and Malcom Jones picked up the bouncing ball and raced to the Lowndes 25-yard line. The Trojans handed the ball to Kromah twice and he scored on the second attempt.
The next time the Trojans got the ball they were stuck way down at their own six yard line. Thanks to a Lowndes penalty the Trojans got out of that hole, and moved down the field again. It looked as though another field goal might be coming when the Trojans were stuck with a fourth down at the 12-yard line. However, Fabrizio went for it instead. Quarterback Chris Martin handed the ball to Kromah, who went around the right side of the line and into the end zone for his second touchdown of the first quarter.
Just before the half, Kromah scored again to cap a 77-yard drive that included a long run by the freshman and a near perfect pass on third down from Martin to Jevell Fugerson. Collins' kick put the Trojans up by 17 going into halftime.
In the second half, the Vikings picked up the momentum and took advantage of a number of Lee County penalties and mistakes, as well as a controversial call from the officials. One of the touchdowns awarded to Lowndes was on a pass that seemed to hit the ground and bounced into the legs of the Lowndes receiver. But the penalties and mistakes weren't enough to overcome Lee or the excitement from their coach.
"When you play as hard and fast as these two teams you're going to have penalties," Fabrizio said. "We missed a field goal in the second and lost another opportunity when we didn't hit the passes that we should have. But any time you can get a win against an opponent like Lowndes, it is a big deal. It is nice to get that win after losing to them last year."
Trojan Field was not sold out, but the stadium was nearly full for Friday night's game and the big Trojan crowd loved what they saw. The Trojans will be home again next Friday night when Lithia Springs comes to Leesburg and then the Trojans will travel to Warner Robins to take on the defending AAAAA state champion Demons.
Worth County 42, Rutland 6
Worth County crushed Rutland 42-6 on Friday behind another big game from quarterback Chip Cooper.
Cooper, in only three quarters, rushed 12 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns and completed 13 of 24 passes for 172 yards and three more scores. He has 561 rushing yards and three TDs, along with 792 passing yards and 12 TDs, this season.
Mackenzie Daniels was Cooper’s top target Friday with five catches for 63 yards and two TDs. Owen Hancock also had a TD catch, while Tman Toomer had a TD run.
Other Area Football Scores
Colquitt County 48 Valdosta 42
Monroe 20 Randolph Clay o
Dougherty 10 Northeast Macon 7
Clinch County 40 Pelham 7
Towns County 48 Baconton Charter 20
Worth County 42 Rutland 6
Tatnall Square 42 Deerfield-Windsor 7
Terrell Academy 27 Gatewood 20
Pinewood 52 Southland 19
Southwest Georgia 21 Central Fellowship 20
