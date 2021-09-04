ALBANY — Southland Academy kicker Caleb Law nailed a 25-yard field goal with 1:35 remaining in Friday night's game at Webb Memorial Stadium to give the Raiders a 16-14 win over Deerfield-Windsor.
The Raiders had built a 13-0 halftime lead only to see it slip away with two Deerfield-Windsor second-half touchdowns and an inspired defensive effort from the Knights.
The Raiders scored first on a 50-yard run by David Dickens in the first quarter and then a 75-yard run by Dickens in the second quarter to build their lead. The Knights had one serious scoring opportunity in the first half when they moved all the down to the 3-yard line. However, the Southland defense kept the Knights from getting in and on third down Southland's Will Godwin picked off a pass from DWS quarterback Thomas Ray.
In the second half, the Knights looked like a different team. They were aggressive on defense and the Knight offense began using a hurry-up offense that put the Raiders on their heels. Deerfield's Ethan Johnson broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run, but it was called back when the referee said Johnson had stepped out of bounds going down the sideline. The ball was at the 22-yard line, but moments later a Deerfield pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Southland to end that drive.
The Raiders could not move against the Knight defense and punted. After a personal foul penalty, an unsportsmanlike penalty and an ejection of a Southland player, the Knights had the ball at Southland's 45. A few plays later, Ray threw to Boles Middleton in the middle of the field in lots of traffic, but Middleton snagged the ball and raced through the defenders for a 20-yard touchdown. After the kick, Southland led 13-7.
Southland pushed all the way down to the 20 with a long run by Hudson Collins, but the Knight defense stood up. A sack by Chancellor Bacon moved the Raiders back and then another sack by Ethan Johnson and Connor Smith moved the Raiders back to 4th and 20. The Knights stopped that drive and Ray and the offense went to work.
Bo Bennett pulled down two passes from Ray and fought for each yard as the Knights saw their momentum building. That momentum was evident when Ray threw a strike to Middleton, who laid out for the catch at the goal line and tied the game with a highlight-reel worthy catch. The kick by Waylon Marbury was good and the Knights led 14-13.
The Knight defense again stopped the Raiders and Deerfield took over near midfield. After the Knights tried to surprise the Raiders with a long pass that fell incomplete, the Riders stopped a run for a loss and set up a long third down play. The pass from Ray was tipped again and Southland picked it off and had possession at the 17-yard line. The Knight defense and another personal foul penalty kept the Raiders out of the end zone but Southland used the leg of Law to win the game.
The Knights are now 1-2 on the season and will travel to Macon for a region game against Tatnall Square next week. The Raiders are now 1-1 and will travel to Pineville Christian next Friday night.
Worth County 33, Sumter County 7
ANDERSONVILLE — Worth County improved to 2-1 on the season with a 33-7 victory at Sumter County on Friday.
Chip Cooper completed 19 of 30 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, all to Parker Weaver. Weaver finished with seven catches for 104 yards, while Mackenzie Daniels (five catches, 45 yards) and Owen Hancock (four catches, 26 yards) also were involved in the passing game.
Cooper also rushed 12 times for 104 yards and Tman Toomer had 16 carries for 72 yards and a score.
Worth held Sumter to 35 total yards (86 passing and minus-51 rushing).
