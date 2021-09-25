DAWSON — A football game that looked like a blowout early on turned into a shootout Friday in Dawson as the Terrell Academy Eagles held on for a 56-47 over the Brookwood Warriors.
The win moves the Eagles to a perfect 5-0 record on the season while the Warriors from Thomasville drove home 0-4.
The Eagles scored on their first three possessions and led 19-0 before the Warriors could get any sort of offensive attack started. The Eagles stopped Brookwood’s first drive and on the first play from scrimmage senior running back Andy Alston took the handoff and raced 47 yards through the Warrior defense for the first touchdown.
After the Eagles picked up Warrior fumble, Alston scored again and as the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, quarterback Lawrence Carpenter connected with Luke Addison for a 61-yard touchdown pass and the Eagles looked like they were going to run away with the game.
But the Warriors decided to join the shoot out and TJ Thomas scored on a 58-yard pass play and a few minutes later caught a 40-yard touchdown pass that put the score at 19-14 early in the second quarter.
So Carpenter and the Eagles went back to work at the 22-yard line. Carpenter connected with Sharnard Pittman for 10 yards, then hit Addison for another first down. His third pass went back to Pittman and in three plays the Eagles were just across midfield. Carpenter then found Addison at the 25-yard line. He pulled down the pass and raced into the end zone for another Eagle touchdown.
After the Warrior drive stalled at the 18 the Eagles got a couple of short gains before Carpenter found Pittman all alone down the field on an obvious blown coverage by the Warrior defense. Pittman grabbed the pass and raced all by himself down the field and into the end zone.
The score at the half was 42-21 and by half time the Eagles had 325 yards passing while Brookwood had 290.
The second half was no different. Every time it looked as though the Eagles had the game in the bag, The Eagles led 49-21 after three quarters, but Brookwood never let up and found a way to get back into the game. Brookwood used the onside kick to get control of the ball twice in the second half and stopped another Eagle drive with an interception. They scored on an 80-yard pass and later got a huge punt return from Thomas who took the ball all the way down to the 15. In all the Warriors put up 26 points in the fourth quarter while the Eagles scored once on a short run by Alston.
But even with all the drama of the fourth quarter, the Eagles remain undefeated and stand with a 5-0 record on the season. They will travel to Perry next Friday to face the Westfield School. The Warriors will host Edmund Burke Academy next Friday night in Thomasville.
Tift County 24, Worth County 14
The Tift County Blue Devils (5-1) scored twice in the first quarter to open up a 14-0 lead Friday night in Tifton and held off the Worth County Rams (3-2) for a 24-14 win.
The Rams closed the gap in the second quarter when Cameron Marshall scored on a six-pass from Chip Cooper and then tied the game in the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by Tman Toomer. Reilly Mason kicked both extra points for the Rams.
The Blue Devils responded, however, and scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass late in the third and added a 33-yard field goal in the fourth.
The Rams will travel to Adel to face the Cook Hornets in a region matchup next week.
Other Scores
Warner Robins 56 Lee County 30
Terrell County 37 Randolph Clay 8
Lowndes 21 Valdosta 0
Colquitt Co. 52 Northside 7
Westwood 54 Twiggs Academy 18
Southland 35 Edmund Burke 7
Calhoun County 42 Baker County 0
Grace Christian 54 Sherwood Christian 0
East Laurens 63 Baconton Charter 14
