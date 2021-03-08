Westover principal William Chunn announced Monday night that a former Albany State University assistant coach is returning to Albany to take over the football program at Westover High School.
Coach Adam Miller, who was the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator for the Golden Rams from 2017-19, was named as the new head coach for the Patriots during a school board meeting Monday night. Miller replaces Coach Olten Downs, who resigned in February to take a job at Alexander High School in Douglasville.
Miller is currently assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Shiloh High School in Snellville.
"We're excited to have Adam MIller come to Westover and continue our tradition of both athletic and academic success," Chunn said Monday. "He's established himself as a leader on the field and in the classroom and is clearly interested in building not only high-caliber athletes but also high quality students. He has a wealth of high school head coaching experience and also experience coaching on the collegiate level. He is a dine fit for our football program."
Downs was the head coach at Westover for the past three seasons and had a 12-14 record with one playoff appearance.
